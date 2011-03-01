Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A nice walk around Stockton  (Read 112 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 10:32:33 AM »
https://youtu.be/uATd14T1NuM

He's a brave cunt walking down Hartington Road. 

It's very rare that I go into Stockton but judging by the shops available I can see why.  Sad to see what used to be a booming town in such decline.
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:51 AM »
Why do scumbags have to shout at each other all the time?

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:29:16 PM »
NO IDEA!
