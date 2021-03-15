Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2021, 06:45:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Well done Sunderland  (Read 361 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 556



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:58:33 PM »
A shared cup based on a pizza. The only way is up
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 559


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM »
To be fair it's better effort than the Geordies have managed in 50 years   
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 773


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:25:36 AM »
Well done through gritted teeth 
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 769


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:03 PM »
Fuck em and their shit fans
Logged
Tommy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 326


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:44:56 PM »
Well done my arse,
Fuck the Mackem cunts,
Logged
just like that
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 495

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:39:37 PM »
Good to see a north east team of anything win something
 :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 559


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:42:45 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:39:37 PM
Good to see a north east team of anything win something
 :like:

You're still high on dentist laughing gas  mcl
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 594


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:34:34 PM »
Southbank lad scored, pleased for him. Fuck the rest of them
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 