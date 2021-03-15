Welcome,
March 15, 2021, 06:45:54 PM
News:
Well done Sunderland
Author
Topic: Well done Sunderland (Read 361 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 556
Well done Sunderland
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:33 PM
A shared cup based on a pizza. The only way is up
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 559
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:06:26 PM
To be fair it's better effort than the Geordies have managed in 50 years
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 773
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:25:36 AM
Well done through gritted teeth
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 769
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:25:03 PM
Fuck em and their shit fans
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 326
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:44:56 PM
Well done my arse,
Fuck the Mackem cunts,
just like that
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 495
Superstar
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:39:37 PM
Good to see a north east team of anything win something
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 559
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:42:45 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 05:39:37 PM
Good to see a north east team of anything win something
You're still high on dentist laughing gas
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 594
Re: Well done Sunderland
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:34:34 PM
Southbank lad scored, pleased for him. Fuck the rest of them
Loading...