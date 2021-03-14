Welcome,
March 17, 2021, 08:11:33 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Karanka
Author
Topic: Karanka
kippers
Karanka
March 14, 2021, 05:47:21 PM »
Perhaps our fans can put to bed the idea that he is a good manager.
Potted at Brum
Itchy_ring
Re: Karanka
March 14, 2021, 06:05:11 PM »
Did well enough to get us up, although, Im still not sure he should have got the opportunity after his Charlton flounce but got well and truly found out in the big league, just a poor mans Jose.
Priv
Re: Karanka
March 14, 2021, 06:31:38 PM »
He didnt flounce at Charlton, he was told To stay away for a few days after losing his shit with Ayalas pretend injuries.
Wee_Willie
Re: Karanka
March 14, 2021, 07:27:18 PM »
Dressing room lower. The guys is a prick
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Karanka
Yesterday
at 02:01:18 PM »
I have heard first hand what a strange guy he is and his methods. Hes certainly learnt a lot of weirdness from Mourinho. That guy leaves wreckage everywhere
Minge
Re: Karanka
Today
at 06:23:26 AM »
Id have him here as a number 2 in a heartbeat , hes no leader though
