March 14, 2021, 06:39:00 PM
Karanka
Author
Topic: Karanka (Read 68 times)
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 764
Karanka
on:
Today
at 05:47:21 PM »
Perhaps our fans can put to bed the idea that he is a good manager.
Potted at Brum
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 548
Re: Karanka
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:05:11 PM »
Did well enough to get us up, although, Im still not sure he should have got the opportunity after his Charlton flounce but got well and truly found out in the big league, just a poor mans Jose.
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 351
Re: Karanka
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:31:38 PM »
He didnt flounce at Charlton, he was told To stay away for a few days after losing his shit with Ayalas pretend injuries.
