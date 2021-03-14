Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Karanka  (Read 68 times)
kippers
« on: Today at 05:47:21 PM »
Perhaps our fans can put to bed the idea that he is a good manager.

Potted at Brum
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:05:11 PM »
Did well enough to get us up, although, Im still not sure he should have got the opportunity after his Charlton flounce but got well and truly found out in the big league, just a poor mans Jose.
Priv
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:31:38 PM »
He didnt flounce at Charlton, he was told To stay away for a few days after losing his shit with Ayalas pretend injuries.
