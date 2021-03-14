Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2021, 05:00:38 PM
Topic: Favorite Elvis filum
Bob_Ender
March 14, 2021, 04:00:44 PM
Alright,alright,only a feckin joke, just trying to prove a point t meself.

Point one......I need locking up.

Point too .....he does like

Point 3.......the one were he's a cowboy..........🐂🐴🐄x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
March 14, 2021, 07:28:00 PM
Heartbreak hotel
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


March 14, 2021, 07:36:10 PM
Bubba Ho-Tep.
Bob_Ender
March 14, 2021, 09:01:42 PM
🤔 dunno that one like,even internet doesn't know,if internet doesn't know then nobody knows...I think,

Could be wrong tho,I know loads a stuff internet doesn't know.......or the police.

🕋 inshallah x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
El Capitan
March 14, 2021, 09:04:40 PM
Whats this shabba / inshallah shite all about it?



Is it an attempt at quirky, irreverent humour? That shite belongs on fmttm
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


March 14, 2021, 09:14:30 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on March 14, 2021, 09:01:42 PM
🤔 dunno that one like,even internet doesn't know,if internet doesn't know then nobody knows...I think,

Could be wrong tho,I know loads a stuff internet doesn't know.......or the police.

🕋 inshallah x


If you can't find that online, you're using the wrong internet. Are you sure you weren't just shouting at the sky?
TechnoTronic
March 15, 2021, 09:10:30 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 14, 2021, 07:36:10 PM
Bubba Ho-Tep.

    

Big Bruce Campbell.   :like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


March 15, 2021, 10:24:36 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 15, 2021, 09:10:30 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 14, 2021, 07:36:10 PM
Bubba Ho-Tep.

    

Big Bruce Campbell.   :like:

Hail to the king, baby!
Bob_Ender
March 15, 2021, 06:58:20 PM
Yo mister captain dude,you ever tort it might be you who's better off on fmttm.....or are you erimus 74 in disguise.

Either way,just like me,can't remember any of us saying anything remotely interesting.

I post on here for the enjoyment of me myself and I,and you do it for what gadge,please do tell I'm all fuckin 👂's.

Anyway.........Shabba = Shabba Ranks.....hmmmm,yer had to be there I suppose (strange times indeed) one of the boys .

Inshallah........well,did I tell ya bout the time I wrote on social media that I tort the prophet Mohammed was a pig fucking

Paedo cunt.......no......well ,let me tell youuuuuuaaagghhh

that was the sound of me being hooked.     


                        ...Shabba x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CLEM FANDANGO
March 15, 2021, 11:17:07 PM
He was good in "Honey I shrunk the kids".
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bob_Ender
Today at 04:00:14 PM
Anyway,where were we,ahhh yeah,we were on about that slimy fucking reptile..........🤔 x

Shabba x

Inshallah x..........and see y'all round missus Miggins for T and crumpets.

Hurrah.              😋ya bunch cunts.

And if you ban me again.......the Lord ath no fury like a madam scorned twice.....

Erm,madman I ment................fuck off anyway 🕋🕌💒x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Today at 04:17:13 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 04:00:14 PM
Anyway,where were we,ahhh yeah,we were on about that slimy fucking reptile..........🤔 x

Shabba x

Inshallah x..........and see y'all round missus Miggins for T and crumpets.

Hurrah.              😋ya bunch cunts.

And if you ban me again.......the Lord ath no fury like a madam scorned twice.....

Erm,madman I ment................fuck off anyway 🕋🕌💒x

I think so.
