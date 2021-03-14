Welcome,
March 14, 2021, 08:34:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Toon
Author
Topic: The Toon (Read 171 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 009
Fred West ruined my wife
The Toon
«
on:
Today
at 03:17:26 PM »
Could it be the delusional ones year from the drop ?
It's between them and Fulham for the third berth. Toon's fixtures look "canny tricky". Last game is away to Fulham.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 922
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:18:54 PM »
There is certainly an air of doom about the Toon.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 548
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:25:14 PM »
Next couple of fixtures are huge for the Fulham and Brighton. That result today has made a big difference might have had the seagulls as fav for the drop if they had lost
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 946
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:26:58 PM »
Could have 4 derby matches next season!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 591
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:30:42 PM »
Great for us gold card holders
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:57:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:26:58 PM
Could have 4 derby matches next season!
Its not a derby, Keep up.😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 177
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:59:24 PM »
Scruffy cunts will survive with a few good results against the big clubs.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 768
Re: The Toon
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:56:11 PM »
Dont they play Brighton away next Friday? This could be described as a six pointer! At Brighton as well
