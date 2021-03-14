Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Toon  (Read 171 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 009


« on: Today at 03:17:26 PM »
Could it be the delusional ones year from the drop ?

It's between them and Fulham for the third berth. Toon's fixtures look "canny tricky". Last game is away to Fulham.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 922


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:18:54 PM »
There is certainly an air of doom about the Toon.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 548


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:25:14 PM »
Next couple of fixtures are huge for the Fulham and Brighton. That result today has made a big difference might have had the seagulls as fav for the drop if they had lost
El Capitan
Posts: 44 946


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:26:58 PM »
Could have 4 derby matches next season! 
Robbso
Posts: 14 591


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:30:42 PM »
Great for us gold card holders :homer:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 744


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:57:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:26:58 PM
Could have 4 derby matches next season! 
Its not a derby,   Keep up.😎
TechnoTronic
Posts: 177


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:59:24 PM »
Scruffy cunts will survive with a few good results against the big clubs.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 768


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:56:11 PM »
Dont they play Brighton away next Friday? This could be described as a six pointer! At Brighton as well
