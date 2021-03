Minge

Fucking knacking this tooth like

Anyone know of a dentist doing emergency treatment on a Sunday?

Fucking knacking this tooth like

Re: Emergency dentist today ?



Fucking knacking this tooth like



[/quote

If itís toothache take 800mg of ibrofen, nothing else will do, it wonít kill you but it will help massively.

Re: Emergency dentist today ?



Fucking knacking this tooth like



Anyone know of a dentist doing emergency treatment on a Sunday?Fucking knacking this tooth like

If you are registered with an NHS Dentist and take part in regular tooth health checks then they will likely see you urgently but not today



If you aren't then good luck



If you are registered with an NHS Dentist and take part in regular tooth health checks then they will likely see you urgently but not today

If you aren't then good luck

Re: Emergency dentist today ?



Got an emergency appointment and north ormsby dentist

Donít fucking care, Harold shipman can have a go, as long as itís out Iíll be happy .



Big back tooth , throbbing







Got an emergency appointment and north ormsby dentist

Donít fucking care, Harold shipman can have a go, as long as itís out Iíll be happy .

Big back tooth , throbbing

Not had an issue before, only thing Iíve done recently is use a mouthwash , dunno why to be honest just thought Iíd use one after brushing . Only been using it a fortnight

Re: Emergency dentist today ?

I had a similar problem at work on nights.I was so fucking desperate I was going to pull it out with pliers, googled it and it said take ibrufen, my dentist later confirmed you can take a large one of dose. Fuck oil of clove thatís for contact fillings etc, ibrufen is an anti immflammatary which reduces swelling inside the tooth which pushes on the nerves.

Re: Emergency dentist today ?

itís out £23.50 lighter and still got a numb face but Iím over the moon

Re: Emergency dentist today ?

First time I rang, after the questions I was told paracetamol and ring dentists next morning .

Rang again 10 mins later, different person , lied a lot and bingo ! Sorted



Jaw is still aching a bit this morning , due to this 16 stone bloke forcing hard pressure on the cavity 🦷

Said theirs an infection in the gum and had to stop the bleeding .

Hurt that like

Nhs 111, and lie about how it feels .

First time I rang, after the questions I was told paracetamol and ring dentists next morning .

Rang again 10 mins later, different person , lied a lot and bingo ! Sorted

Jaw is still aching a bit this morning , due to this 16 stone bloke forcing hard pressure on the cavity 🦷

Said theirs an infection in the gum and had to stop the bleeding .

Hurt that like

Re: Emergency dentist today ?

First time I rang, after the questions I was told paracetamol and ring dentists next morning .

Rang again 10 mins later, different person , lied a lot and bingo ! Sorted



Jaw is still aching a bit this morning , due to this 16 stone bloke forcing hard pressure on the cavity 🦷

Said theirs an infection in the gum and had to stop the bleeding .

Hurt that like



Nhs 111, and lie about how it feels .First time I rang, after the questions I was told paracetamol and ring dentists next morning .Rang again 10 mins later, different person , lied a lot and bingo ! SortedJaw is still aching a bit this morning , due to this 16 stone bloke forcing hard pressure on the cavity 🦷Said theirs an infection in the gum and had to stop the bleeding .Hurt that like

£280 for a bridge for my front one, he wanted to fit a temporary Denture then fit a bridge three months later, £280 each, I told him Iíd wait for the bridge to be fitted. We went in to lock down and it took me a year .