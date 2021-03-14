Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2021, 09:20:32 PM
Author Topic: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine  (Read 1266 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: March 14, 2021, 01:09:10 PM »
Tip of the iceberg...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: March 14, 2021, 01:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 14, 2021, 01:09:10 PM
Tip of the iceberg...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns

The best data is from the UK as we have the biggest sample of vaccines administered.  So far there has been 50 cases of blood issues in the 11 million people who have had jabs. Apparently that is in line with the expectations of the general populous
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: March 14, 2021, 01:40:39 PM »
Complaining about the vaccine is like saying vaping might be  more dangerous than smoking.😁
Spidoolie
« Reply #3 on: March 14, 2021, 02:01:07 PM »
Yet another attack on the UK developed vaccine by another jealous bitter EU country. It would be received as an amazing life saver but for Brexit.
How many vaccines given as against how many blood issues ? Sad for anyone who develops a blood problem but in the bigger picture the relatively few problems are by far outweighed bye the benefits.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: March 14, 2021, 02:09:30 PM »
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: March 14, 2021, 02:16:39 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 14, 2021, 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

Hey!

Have you forgotten that you can't trust the media?
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: March 14, 2021, 02:58:54 PM »
 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: March 14, 2021, 03:20:18 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 14, 2021, 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??

Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: March 14, 2021, 03:24:58 PM »
Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: March 14, 2021, 03:27:16 PM »
Where on earth has that info come from
Logged
« Reply #10 on: March 14, 2021, 03:29:05 PM »
Pharmaceutical sales ...
TechnoTronic
« Reply #11 on: March 14, 2021, 03:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 14, 2021, 03:20:18 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 14, 2021, 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??




Keep on jabbing guys the AstraZeneca shareholders need that house in The Balerics.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: March 14, 2021, 04:03:55 PM »
Thought it was Tenerife  mcl
John Theone
« Reply #13 on: March 14, 2021, 04:25:18 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 14, 2021, 03:24:58 PM
Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.

Competing drug companies and Governments not wanting to look like complete useless arseholes are having a big say in these claims of what is and what isn't harmful - IMHO
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #14 on: March 15, 2021, 08:05:15 PM »
I think they will all get pulled very soon.  Watch this space
SmogOnTour
« Reply #15 on: March 15, 2021, 11:10:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 14, 2021, 03:29:05 PM
Pharmaceutical sales ...

I think he's asking you for evidence.

Seeing as the EU already pumped about a third of billion euros into the AZ vaccine and placed an order for 400m doses, your claim doesn't seem right.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: March 15, 2021, 11:16:48 PM »
The republic of Congo has pulled AZ vaccine. A world authority on all things medicine/science. 
John Theone
« Reply #17 on: March 16, 2021, 12:34:50 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:05:15 PM
I think they will all get pulled very soon.  Watch this space

How long should we all watch this space for?

...or are you Nostradamus?

 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: March 16, 2021, 08:26:51 AM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on March 15, 2021, 11:10:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 14, 2021, 03:29:05 PM
Pharmaceutical sales ...

I think he's asking you for evidence.

Seeing as the EU already pumped about a third of billion euros into the AZ vaccine and placed an order for 400m doses, your claim doesn't seem right.

I wasn't referring to the wider EU, which personally I think is Brexit political, it is based on anecdotal evidence on intel from within the industry at the coal face of the sale process. Ireland is far more corrupt (backhanders for GPs etc and senior bods in healthcare) than this country whereas here there's been a massive clampdown on bribery and corruption, reps can't even buy a GP a cuppa coffee without going through a major hurdles. 
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: March 16, 2021, 10:17:28 AM »
Yes, but how do you know this, is it based on fact or youre interpretation. Im not sure Ive ever come across anyone who has carried out detailed research on healthcare at the coal face
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: March 16, 2021, 10:48:00 AM »
It was reported this morning that 10 million Oxford jabs had been administered here without any problems of note

If this aint political I'll eat my sweet-smelling Bellend ass
John Theone
« Reply #21 on: March 16, 2021, 10:53:24 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 16, 2021, 10:17:28 AM
Yes, but how do you know this, is it based on fact or youre interpretation. Im not sure Ive ever come across anyone who has carried out detailed research on healthcare at the coal face

 

'anecdotal evidence on intel from within the industry at the coal face of the sale process' - priceless

Anecdotal - not necessarily true or reliable, because based on personal accounts rather than facts or research.

In other words that bloke down the pub/on Facebook that went to A&E in Dublin once

 monkey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #22 on: March 16, 2021, 01:35:20 PM »
Not convinced Drs and senior bods publicise that they're pushing drugs onto patients because their reps look after them.

Most things in the real commercial world boil down to cash and close relationships.

The Pfizer vaccine is also v expensive cf the Oxford one. I'm sure you can join the dots
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #23 on: March 16, 2021, 01:45:38 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 14, 2021, 01:09:10 PM
Tip of the iceberg...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns

Load of scaremongering shite

There has been 30 cases of blood clots reported among 5 million doses given, normal expected blood clot cases in a population of 5 million is 5,000 a year so fuck off with yer doomsday theories yer crank
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #24 on: March 16, 2021, 01:51:13 PM »
The blood clots story is the tip of a very big iceberg my friend.
This is one of many incidents that the EMA have been pulled up on. If the mainstream media ran with the full story there would be a full on meltdown. Basically, they have been accused by a bunch of doctors of rush releasing the vaccines without carrying out proper checks. This has massive repercussions worldwide and was always likely to be the end game. I believe that the blood clots story is being used as a focal point to avoid them admitting to not doing all of the checks. I do not see how the EMA can get out of this without it blowing up in their face.

There have already been manslaughter charges submitted in Italy with 10 people in the frame so far. They are going after the doctors, nurses and distributors of the product initially. They would have thought they were not in the firing line but sadly ignorance is not a suitable excuse.

Have a read of this and you will understand how deep the EMA are in the mire
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

There are some world renowned scientists here who should not be ignored.

Boris and Hancock are toast once this is suspended in the UK.
I would order your bunting and your party balloons along with a large supply of popcorn as you will not believe what is going to happen next
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: March 16, 2021, 01:55:59 PM »
Crackers
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #26 on: March 16, 2021, 02:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 16, 2021, 01:51:13 PM
The blood clots story is the tip of a very big iceberg my friend.
This is one of many incidents that the EMA have been pulled up on. If the mainstream media ran with the full story there would be a full on meltdown. Basically, they have been accused by a bunch of doctors of rush releasing the vaccines without carrying out proper checks. This has massive repercussions worldwide and was always likely to be the end game. I believe that the blood clots story is being used as a focal point to avoid them admitting to not doing all of the checks. I do not see how the EMA can get out of this without it blowing up in their face.

There have already been manslaughter charges submitted in Italy with 10 people in the frame so far. They are going after the doctors, nurses and distributors of the product initially. They would have thought they were not in the firing line but sadly ignorance is not a suitable excuse.

Have a read of this and you will understand how deep the EMA are in the mire
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

There are some world renowned scientists here who should not be ignored.

Boris and Hancock are toast once this is suspended in the UK.
I would order your bunting and your party balloons along with a large supply of popcorn as you will not believe what is going to happen next

Get back to window licking yer fucking retard
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #27 on: March 16, 2021, 04:04:43 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 14, 2021, 03:20:18 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 14, 2021, 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??



A virus you don't know you've got until tested and that you have a 99.9% chance of surviving.
Robbso
« Reply #28 on: March 16, 2021, 04:09:44 PM »
I hope your better half isnt reading this Tel, youll be getting a backhander :basil:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #29 on: March 16, 2021, 04:27:04 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 16, 2021, 04:09:44 PM
I hope your better half isnt reading this Tel, youll be getting a backhander :basil:

How do you burn TOZZA'S ear?

Call his phone while he is ironing.

 :alastair:

 

 :duh:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #30 on: March 16, 2021, 05:14:49 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 16, 2021, 04:27:04 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 16, 2021, 04:09:44 PM
I hope your better half isnt reading this Tel, youll be getting a backhander :basil:

How do you burn TOZZA'S ear?

Call his phone while he is ironing.

 :alastair:

 

 :duh:

Quite brilliant!
TechnoTronic
« Reply #31 on: March 16, 2021, 05:32:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 16, 2021, 04:27:04 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 16, 2021, 04:09:44 PM
I hope your better half isnt reading this Tel, youll be getting a backhander :basil:

How do you burn TOZZA'S ear?

Call his phone while he is ironing.

 :alastair:

 

 :duh:

Is it not a cell phone you plastic Yank?   charles
El Capitan
« Reply #32 on: March 19, 2021, 12:08:45 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 16, 2021, 01:51:13 PM
The blood clots story is the tip of a very big iceberg my friend.
This is one of many incidents that the EMA have been pulled up on. If the mainstream media ran with the full story there would be a full on meltdown. Basically, they have been accused by a bunch of doctors of rush releasing the vaccines without carrying out proper checks. This has massive repercussions worldwide and was always likely to be the end game. I believe that the blood clots story is being used as a focal point to avoid them admitting to not doing all of the checks. I do not see how the EMA can get out of this without it blowing up in their face.

There have already been manslaughter charges submitted in Italy with 10 people in the frame so far. They are going after the doctors, nurses and distributors of the product initially. They would have thought they were not in the firing line but sadly ignorance is not a suitable excuse.

Have a read of this and you will understand how deep the EMA are in the mire
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

There are some world renowned scientists here who should not be ignored.

Boris and Hancock are toast once this is suspended in the UK.
I would order your bunting and your party balloons along with a large supply of popcorn as you will not believe what is going to happen next


So the EU countries have all now resumed using the vaccine.


How does that fit in with everything you wrote above?
John Theone
« Reply #33 on: March 19, 2021, 12:14:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 19, 2021, 12:08:45 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 16, 2021, 01:51:13 PM
The blood clots story is the tip of a very big iceberg my friend.
This is one of many incidents that the EMA have been pulled up on. If the mainstream media ran with the full story there would be a full on meltdown. Basically, they have been accused by a bunch of doctors of rush releasing the vaccines without carrying out proper checks. This has massive repercussions worldwide and was always likely to be the end game. I believe that the blood clots story is being used as a focal point to avoid them admitting to not doing all of the checks. I do not see how the EMA can get out of this without it blowing up in their face.

There have already been manslaughter charges submitted in Italy with 10 people in the frame so far. They are going after the doctors, nurses and distributors of the product initially. They would have thought they were not in the firing line but sadly ignorance is not a suitable excuse.

Have a read of this and you will understand how deep the EMA are in the mire
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

There are some world renowned scientists here who should not be ignored.

Boris and Hancock are toast once this is suspended in the UK.
I would order your bunting and your party balloons along with a large supply of popcorn as you will not believe what is going to happen next


So the EU countries have all now resumed using the vaccine.


How does that fit in with everything you wrote above?

He's probably still watching that space he told us to keep an eye on

 :jowo1:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #34 on: March 19, 2021, 12:17:06 PM »
When they said tip of the iceberg think the batshit, conspiracy leader, Steve, should be forgiven as he has obviously delivered a lot of lettuce.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #35 on: March 19, 2021, 01:03:22 PM »
The Irish will come to rue the day they became the EU's lickspittle. If they had had half a brain,they would leave the EU pronto,and ask to be part of a Greater Britain Free Trade Area.
John Theone
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:39:26 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:05:15 PM
I think they will all get pulled very soon.  Watch this space

Do we have to keep watching this space?

 monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:49:00 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 11:39:26 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:05:15 PM
I think they will all get pulled very soon.  Watch this space

Do we have to keep watching this space?

 monkey


Just keep watching  mcl
plazmuh
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:20:26 PM »
Sorry OP Ive already been done with the AZ Vaccine..

Our lass is in a High Risk catagory so it was a no brainer

Im ONE OF GATES ZOMBIES NOW..

 :homer: :homer: :homer:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:08:05 PM »
Just been pumped full of the AZ monkey vaccine, feeling good  :bc:
John Theone
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:23:05 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:08:05 PM
Just been pumped full of the AZ monkey vaccine, feeling good  :bc:

 monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:26:42 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:08:05 PM
Just been pumped full of the AZ monkey vaccine, feeling good  :bc:


Did you get the 5g one? 
Billy Balfour
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:11:14 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 02:20:26 PM
Sorry OP Ive already been done with the AZ Vaccine..

Our lass is in a High Risk catagory so it was a no brainer

Im ONE OF GATES ZOMBIES NOW..

 :homer: :homer: :homer:


Thought of all people you'd never get done.
Robbso
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:15:55 PM »
Albert will be in a minority of one.
plazmuh
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:51:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:11:14 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 02:20:26 PM
Sorry OP Ive already been done with the AZ Vaccine..

Our lass is in a High Risk catagory so it was a no brainer

Im ONE OF GATES ZOMBIES NOW..

 :homer: :homer: :homer:


Thought of all people you'd never get done.


It was smply a question of protecting those I Love

First and foremost.

If Im dead in 6 months Ile pop in and apologise of course..

Ile keep you posted..

 :like:
