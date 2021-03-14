|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alberto Bongaloid
|
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.
201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)
Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
John Theone
|
Hey!
Have you forgotten that you can't trust the media?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Itchy_ring
|
If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
TechnoTronic
|
If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??
Keep on jabbing guys the AstraZeneca shareholders need that house in The Balerics.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alberto Bongaloid
|
The blood clots story is the tip of a very big iceberg my friend.
This is one of many incidents that the EMA have been pulled up on. If the mainstream media ran with the full story there would be a full on meltdown. Basically, they have been accused by a bunch of doctors of rush releasing the vaccines without carrying out proper checks. This has massive repercussions worldwide and was always likely to be the end game. I believe that the blood clots story is being used as a focal point to avoid them admitting to not doing all of the checks. I do not see how the EMA can get out of this without it blowing up in their face.
There have already been manslaughter charges submitted in Italy with 10 people in the frame so far. They are going after the doctors, nurses and distributors of the product initially. They would have thought they were not in the firing line but sadly ignorance is not a suitable excuse.
Have a read of this and you will understand how deep the EMA are in the mirehttps://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
There are some world renowned scientists here who should not be ignored.
Boris and Hancock are toast once this is suspended in the UK.
I would order your bunting and your party balloons along with a large supply of popcorn as you will not believe what is going to happen next
|
|
|
« Last Edit: March 16, 2021, 01:53:27 PM by Alberto Bongaloid »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Whothefuckyoulookinat
|
Get back to window licking yer fucking retard
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??
A virus you don't know you've got until tested and that you have a 99.9% chance of surviving.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: March 16, 2021, 05:14:27 PM by TerryCochranesSocks »
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
So the EU countries have all now resumed using the vaccine.
How does that fit in with everything you wrote above?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
John Theone
|
So the EU countries have all now resumed using the vaccine.
How does that fit in with everything you wrote above?
He's probably still watching that space he told us to keep an eye on
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|