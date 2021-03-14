Jimmy Cooper

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #2 on: March 14, 2021, 01:40:39 PM » Complaining about the vaccine is like saying vaping might be more dangerous than smoking.😁

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #3 on: March 14, 2021, 02:01:07 PM » Yet another attack on the UK developed vaccine by another jealous bitter EU country. It would be received as an amazing life saver but for Brexit.

How many vaccines given as against how many blood issues ? Sad for anyone who develops a blood problem but in the bigger picture the relatively few problems are by far outweighed bye the benefits.

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #4 on: March 14, 2021, 02:09:30 PM »

There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.



201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.

54,180 reported adverse reactions

Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.

275 fatalities (there may be many more)



Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.



https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions Its not just blood issues though is it.

Hey!



Have you forgotten that you can't trust the media?



Hey!

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??



If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #8 on: March 14, 2021, 03:24:58 PM » Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #13 on: March 14, 2021, 04:25:18 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 14, 2021, 03:24:58 PM Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.

Competing drug companies and Governments not wanting to look like complete useless arseholes are having a big say in these claims of what is and what isn't harmful - IMHO



Competing drug companies and Governments not wanting to look like complete useless arseholes are having a big say in these claims of what is and what isn't harmful - IMHO

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #18 on: March 16, 2021, 08:26:51 AM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on March 15, 2021, 11:10:57 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 14, 2021, 03:29:05 PM Pharmaceutical sales ...

I think he's asking you for evidence.



I think he's asking you for evidence.



Seeing as the EU already pumped about a third of billion euros into the AZ vaccine and placed an order for 400m doses, your claim doesn't seem right.

I think he's asking you for evidence.Seeing as the EU already pumped about a third of billion euros into the AZ vaccine and placed an order for 400m doses, your claim doesn't seem right.

I wasn't referring to the wider EU, which personally I think is Brexit political, it is based on anecdotal evidence on intel from within the industry at the coal face of the sale process. Ireland is far more corrupt (backhanders for GPs etc and senior bods in healthcare) than this country whereas here there's been a massive clampdown on bribery and corruption, reps can't even buy a GP a cuppa coffee without going through a major hurdles.

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #19 on: March 16, 2021, 10:17:28 AM » Yes, but how do you know this, is it based on fact or youre interpretation. Im not sure Ive ever come across anyone who has carried out detailed research on healthcare at the coal face

Posts: 258 Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #21 on: March 16, 2021, 10:53:24 AM » Quote from: Robbso on March 16, 2021, 10:17:28 AM

Yes, but how do you know this, is it based on fact or youre interpretation. Im not sure Ive ever come across anyone who has carried out detailed research on healthcare at the coal face





'anecdotal evidence on intel from within the industry at the coal face of the sale process' - priceless



Anecdotal - not necessarily true or reliable, because based on personal accounts rather than facts or research.



In other words that bloke down the pub/on Facebook that went to A&E in Dublin once



'anecdotal evidence on intel from within the industry at the coal face of the sale process' - priceless

Anecdotal - not necessarily true or reliable, because based on personal accounts rather than facts or research.

In other words that bloke down the pub/on Facebook that went to A&E in Dublin once

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #22 on: March 16, 2021, 01:35:20 PM » Not convinced Drs and senior bods publicise that they're pushing drugs onto patients because their reps look after them.



Most things in the real commercial world boil down to cash and close relationships.



The Pfizer vaccine is also v expensive cf the Oxford one. I'm sure you can join the dots

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #24 on: March 16, 2021, 01:51:13 PM »

This is one of many incidents that the EMA have been pulled up on. If the mainstream media ran with the full story there would be a full on meltdown. Basically, they have been accused by a bunch of doctors of rush releasing the vaccines without carrying out proper checks. This has massive repercussions worldwide and was always likely to be the end game. I believe that the blood clots story is being used as a focal point to avoid them admitting to not doing all of the checks. I do not see how the EMA can get out of this without it blowing up in their face.



There have already been manslaughter charges submitted in Italy with 10 people in the frame so far. They are going after the doctors, nurses and distributors of the product initially. They would have thought they were not in the firing line but sadly ignorance is not a suitable excuse.



Have a read of this and you will understand how deep the EMA are in the mire

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595



There are some world renowned scientists here who should not be ignored.



Boris and Hancock are toast once this is suspended in the UK.

I would order your bunting and your party balloons along with a large supply of popcorn as you will not believe what is going to happen next The blood clots story is the tip of a very big iceberg my friend.

Get back to window licking yer fucking retard

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #34 on: March 19, 2021, 12:17:06 PM » When they said tip of the iceberg think the batshit, conspiracy leader, Steve, should be forgiven as he has obviously delivered a lot of lettuce.

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #35 on: March 19, 2021, 01:03:22 PM » The Irish will come to rue the day they became the EU's lickspittle. If they had had half a brain,they would leave the EU pronto,and ask to be part of a Greater Britain Free Trade Area.