Alberto Bongaloid
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.
201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)
Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions
Logged
John Theone
Hey!
Have you forgotten that you can't trust the media?
Logged
Itchy_ring
If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??
Logged
TechnoTronic
If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??
Keep on jabbing guys the AstraZeneca shareholders need that house in The Balerics.
Logged
