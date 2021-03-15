Jimmy Cooper

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:40:39 PM » Complaining about the vaccine is like saying vaping might be more dangerous than smoking.😁

Spidoolie

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:01:07 PM » Yet another attack on the UK developed vaccine by another jealous bitter EU country. It would be received as an amazing life saver but for Brexit.

How many vaccines given as against how many blood issues ? Sad for anyone who develops a blood problem but in the bigger picture the relatively few problems are by far outweighed bye the benefits.

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:09:30 PM »

There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.



201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.

54,180 reported adverse reactions

Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.

275 fatalities (there may be many more)



Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.



https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions Its not just blood issues though is it.There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.54,180 reported adverse reactionsIncluding blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.275 fatalities (there may be many more)Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC. Logged

John Theone

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:16:39 PM »

Hey!

Have you forgotten that you can't trust the media?

Itchy_ring

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:20:18 PM »

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??



If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ?? Logged

Wee_Willie

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:24:58 PM » Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.

TechnoTronic

Re: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:55:51 PM »

Keep on jabbing guys the AstraZeneca shareholders need that house in The Balerics.