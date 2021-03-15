Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.
201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)
Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions