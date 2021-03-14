Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2021, 04:37:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ireland Suspends Oxford Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine  (Read 185 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 120



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:09:10 PM »
Tip of the iceberg...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 369



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:09:10 PM
Tip of the iceberg...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/14/ireland-suspends-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-over-blood-clot-concerns

The best data is from the UK as we have the biggest sample of vaccines administered.  So far there has been 50 cases of blood issues in the 11 million people who have had jabs. Apparently that is in line with the expectations of the general populous
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 734


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:40:39 PM »
Complaining about the vaccine is like saying vaping might be  more dangerous than smoking.😁
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 135


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:01:07 PM »
Yet another attack on the UK developed vaccine by another jealous bitter EU country. It would be received as an amazing life saver but for Brexit.
How many vaccines given as against how many blood issues ? Sad for anyone who develops a blood problem but in the bigger picture the relatively few problems are by far outweighed bye the benefits.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 771


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:30 PM »
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions
Logged
John Theone
***
Online Online

Posts: 151



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:16:39 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

Hey!

Have you forgotten that you can't trust the media?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 584


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:58:54 PM »
 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 547


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:18 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??

Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 547



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:24:58 PM »
Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 584


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:27:16 PM »
Where on earth has that info come from
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 547



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:29:05 PM »
Pharmaceutical sales ...
Logged
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 177


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:20:18 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Its not just blood issues though is it.
There are literally pages and pages worth of adverse reactions that have resulted in deaths.

201,622 reactions to the AZ vaccine.
54,180 reported adverse reactions
Including blindness, deafness, unwanted abortions and many more. 62 pages worth.
275 fatalities (there may be many more)

Please dont take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Thats the best way to protect your loved ones if you care about them. Use your own eyes not rely on the BBC.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

If you read the reports these figures are actually lower than expected especially as there is heightened vigilance of the new vaccines. All vaccines carry risk but you have to weigh that up against the alternatives which are ??




Keep on jabbing guys the AstraZeneca shareholders need that house in The Balerics.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 547


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:03:55 PM »
Thought it was Tenerife  mcl
Logged
John Theone
***
Online Online

Posts: 151



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:25:18 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:24:58 PM
Pfizer has a strong sales presence in ROI, their drugs are preferred over other brands as their reps have a special relationship with senior officials in the healthcare system who are key decision makers. Brown envelopes everywhere.

Competing drug companies and Governments not wanting to look like complete useless arseholes are having a big say in these claims of what is and what isn't harmful - IMHO
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 