Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 556







Posts: 9 556 Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « on: Today at 08:50:58 AM » Labour is urging ministers to make misogyny a hate crime and increase minimum sentences for rapists and stalkers to help protect women and girls from violence Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 549





Posts: 2 549 Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:20 AM » Idiots, theres more than enough laws, just not a police force than is interested in or equipped to do the job they are supposed to do.



If they had any sense they would attack the lack of police walking the streets and enforcing laws that would make everyones life better. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 549





Posts: 2 549 Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:47 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?



No, but their 5 point agenda shows exactly what there problem is, 4 out of 5 points are vote winners. Not many cant support, tougher sentences for rapist, whole life for abduction and murder, review into domestic killings, specific law against street harassment; all absolutely needed and can be applied to the benefit of the whole population.....but the they cant help themselves and throw in misogyny a law specifically aimed at 50% of the population and a suggestion that will completely detract from the other really good points. No, but their 5 point agenda shows exactly what there problem is, 4 out of 5 points are vote winners. Not many cant support, tougher sentences for rapist, whole life for abduction and murder, review into domestic killings, specific law against street harassment; all absolutely needed and can be applied to the benefit of the whole population.....but the they cant help themselves and throw in misogyny a law specifically aimed at 50% of the population and a suggestion that will completely detract from the other really good points. « Last Edit: Today at 09:33:10 AM by Itchy_ring » Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 556







Posts: 9 556 Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:30:28 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?



Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.



Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand. Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 747





The ace face.





Posts: 24 747The ace face. Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:20:38 PM » Thought this was about corbyn becoming labour leader again.😆 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 099





Posts: 1 099 Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:49:31 PM » Well its good they are shouting about it now., bearing in mind they did absolutely fuck all for many years on the rape of school girls by islamist grooming gangs, probably as they didn't want to upset their core voters. Which ever way the wind blows with labour.



Coppers should of got the truncheons out on those protesting last night in London. People had a choice there....stay at home and obey lockdown rules, or go and protest, and it was a protest, spread covid and cause more grief for the old bill who really don't need this right now and break the law. Andrew Castle was on LBC this morning and got pulled up big time of a caller for being there last night. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 371







Posts: 4 371 Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:40:42 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:59:48 PM This mass hatred of men is really in-vogue at the moment isn't it. So far from missing a trick, maybe Auntie could hastily commission a documentary about, say, Honour killings? Though I suspect not.



They already did. They did a documentary in 2019 called love and hate: Honour Crimes



They also did a fictionalised series called Honour, with Keeley Hawes, which was about an honour murder of a young lassie in an asian family. They already did. They did a documentary in 2019 called love and hate: Honour CrimesThey also did a fictionalised series called Honour, with Keeley Hawes, which was about an honour murder of a young lassie in an asian family. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 747





The ace face.





Posts: 24 747The ace face. Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:59:42 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:59:48 PM This mass hatred of men is really in-vogue at the moment isn't it. So far from missing a trick, maybe Auntie could hastily commission a documentary about, say, Honour killings? Though I suspect not.

I dont think its a mass hatred ( apart from the usual agitators)its a reaction to a murder.Maybe its the straw that broke the camels back, the rent a mob types seem to have got involved and undermined it unfortunately.

I dont think its a mass hatred ( apart from the usual agitators)its a reaction to a murder.Maybe its the straw that broke the camels back, the rent a mob types seem to have got involved and undermined it unfortunately. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 747





The ace face.





Posts: 24 747The ace face. Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #24 on: Today at 07:45:30 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:36:44 PM







You ok after completely losing your shit earlier?

No, the brown ones you not so secretly hate.You ok after completely losing your shit earlier?

The one question you have always avoided is why if Im racist is it only Islam I criticise, ever Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists or other ethnic minorities. You are an hypocrite and a moral coward like your mate corbyn. Nothing to do with skin colourI hate the misogynist patriarchal religious based culture that prevails in this country. I feel sorry for those trapped in that society, its the woman who suffer the worst. You being an incel are probably pleased about thatThe one question you have always avoided is why if Im racist is it only Islam I criticise, ever Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists or other ethnic minorities. You are an hypocrite and a moral coward like your mate corbyn. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 947





Posts: 44 947 Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:52:03 PM »







You totally spat your dummy out and started bringing Tows wife into your petty insults, all because he questioned your anti-brownface rhetoric, and politely implied you are possibly not the sharpest tool in the shed.







If you dont like people disagreeing with your views and have to resort to jibes about someones partner / family, maybe you should stick to the mutual backslapping/cocktickling amongst your likeminded posters on redraw You dont know the religion of half the people you comment on. Or if they are in any way religious. If I killed someone would I be a Christian murderer?You totally spat your dummy out and started bringing Tows wife into your petty insults, all because he questioned your anti-brownface rhetoric, and politely implied you are possibly not the sharpest tool in the shed.If you dont like people disagreeing with your views and have to resort to jibes about someones partner / family, maybe you should stick to the mutual backslapping/cocktickling amongst your likeminded posters on redraw Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.