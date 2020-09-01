Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters  (Read 368 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:50:58 AM »
Labour is urging ministers to make misogyny a hate crime and increase minimum sentences for rapists and stalkers to help protect women and girls from violence
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:20 AM »
Idiots, theres more than enough laws, just not a police force than is interested in or equipped to do the job they are supposed to do.

If they had any sense they would attack the lack of police walking the streets and enforcing laws that would make everyones life better. 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:06:24 AM »
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:47 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?

No, but their 5 point agenda shows exactly what there problem is, 4 out of 5 points are vote winners. Not many cant support, tougher sentences for rapist, whole life for abduction and murder, review into domestic killings, specific law against street harassment; all absolutely needed and can be applied to the benefit of the whole population.....but the they cant help themselves and throw in misogyny a law specifically aimed at 50% of the population and a suggestion that will completely detract from the other really good points.   lost
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:30:28 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?

Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.

Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand.
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:37:13 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:28 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?

Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.

Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand.

Evidence? (again)

You need to stop throwing around these unsupported statements

Just makes you sound like that gobby bloke down the pub
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:20:38 PM »
Thought this was about corbyn becoming labour leader again.😆
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:22:06 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:37:13 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:28 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?

Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.

Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand.

Evidence? (again)

You need to stop throwing around these unsupported statements

Just makes you sound like that gobby bloke down the pub





Its COB. Opinion stated as fact is the bread and butter on here
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:26:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:22:06 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:37:13 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:28 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?

Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.

Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand.

Evidence? (again)

You need to stop throwing around these unsupported statements

Just makes you sound like that gobby bloke down the pub





Its COB. Opinion stated as fact is the bread and butter on here
Irony alert.😁
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:32:27 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:37:13 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:28 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:06:24 AM
Increased sentences for rapists and stalkers a vote loser?

Being tongue in cheek doesn't always transfer well ... but note the absence of misogyny.

Being serious, with an increasing level of inequality in our society I would be frightened of any situation where an unhinged woman cried rape the morning after a one night stand.

Evidence? (again)

You need to stop throwing around these unsupported statements

Just makes you sound like that gobby bloke down the pub



Try expressing an opinion Dave .... go on ....just try
Micksgrill
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:49:31 PM »
Well its good they are shouting about it now., bearing in mind they did absolutely fuck all for many years on the rape of school girls by islamist grooming gangs, probably as they didn't want to upset their core voters.  Which ever way the wind blows with labour.

Coppers should of got the truncheons out on those protesting last night in London.  People had a choice there....stay at home and obey lockdown rules, or go and protest, and it was a protest, spread covid and cause more grief for the old bill who really don't need this right now and break the law.  Andrew Castle was on LBC this morning and got pulled up  big time of a caller  for being there last night.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:59:48 PM »
This mass hatred of men is really in-vogue at the moment isn't it. So far from missing a trick, maybe Auntie could hastily commission a documentary about, say, Honour killings? Though I suspect not.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:40:42 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:59:48 PM
This mass hatred of men is really in-vogue at the moment isn't it. So far from missing a trick, maybe Auntie could hastily commission a documentary about, say, Honour killings? Though I suspect not.

They already did. They did a documentary in 2019 called love and hate: Honour Crimes

They also did a fictionalised series called Honour, with Keeley Hawes, which was about an honour murder of a young lassie in an asian family.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:42:53 PM »
Yeah, but apart from those two what have they done?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:59:42 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:59:48 PM
This mass hatred of men is really in-vogue at the moment isn't it. So far from missing a trick, maybe Auntie could hastily commission a documentary about, say, Honour killings? Though I suspect not.
I dont think its a mass hatred ( apart from the usual agitators)its a reaction to a murder.Maybe its the straw that broke the camels back, the rent a mob types seem to have got involved and undermined it unfortunately.
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:26:47 PM »
Could publicise how teachers are trained to spot FGM, forced marriage and disproportionate suicide rates for young Asian girls compared to white girls
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:29:32 PM »
What about suicidal young men?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:29:56 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:26:47 PM
Could publicise how teachers are trained to spot FGM, forced marriage and disproportionate suicide rates for young Asian girls compared to white girls
Racist, reported.👎
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:30:26 PM »
Asian girls top that even though it is high
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:32:08 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:29:32 PM
What about suicidal young men?


Shush. This is about Asians.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:32:54 PM »
I very much doubt that, its reaching crisis point.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:34:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:08 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:29:32 PM
What about suicidal young men?


Shush. This is about Asians.
Chinese?.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:36:44 PM »
No, the brown ones you not so secretly hate.



You ok after completely losing your shit earlier?  :meltdown:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:37:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:08 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:29:32 PM
What about suicidal young men?


Shush. This is about Asians.
Chinese?.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:45:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:36:44 PM
No, the brown ones you not so secretly hate.



You ok after completely losing your shit earlier?  :meltdown:
Nothing to do with skin colourI hate the misogynist patriarchal religious based culture that prevails in this country. I feel sorry for those trapped in that society, its the woman who suffer the worst. You being an incel are probably pleased about that
The one question you have always avoided is why if Im racist is it only Islam I criticise,  ever Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists or other ethnic minorities. You are an hypocrite and a moral coward like your mate corbyn.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:52:03 PM »
You dont know the religion of half the people you comment on. Or if they are in any way religious. If I killed someone would I be a Christian murderer?



You totally spat your dummy out and started bringing Tows wife into your petty insults, all because he questioned your anti-brownface rhetoric, and politely implied you are possibly not the sharpest tool in the shed.



If you dont like people disagreeing with your views and have to resort to jibes about someones partner / family, maybe you should stick to the mutual backslapping/cocktickling amongst your likeminded posters on redraw  :pd:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:56:20 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:32:54 PM
I very much doubt that, its reaching crisis point.

Pre lockdown it was Asian girls. Not sure now given the unprecedented 12 months
