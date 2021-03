Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 542





Posts: 2 542

Re: Labour doing its best to lose even more voters « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:20 AM » Idiots, there’s more than enough laws, just not a police force than is interested in or equipped to do the job they are supposed to do.



If they had any sense they would attack the lack of police walking the streets and enforcing laws that would make everyone’s life better.