Robbso

Marvin Hagler « on: Yesterday at 12:36:39 AM » Reports saying he's passed away tonight

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:49:06 AM »

Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:06:13 AM » Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.



MF(c) DOOM

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:10:04 AM »







Boxer killed by a jab?



He is a proper legend Marvin from a fantastic era for middleweights. That fight with Hearns was ridiculous!

Itchy_ring

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:39:45 AM » Very sad RIP. If I had to name a favourite boxer it would probably be Marvelous Marvin.

Wee_Willie

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 AM » One of the best

Gramsci

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 AM » One of my sporting heroes growing up. Sad news

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:00:57 AM » I will never forget that first round against Hearns in 1985. Ridiculous.

He was genuinely scary. What a boxer!



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:33:50 AM »



There was a line in a Milligan war book 'I'm not fighting that until I hear it speak'That was Hagler, without a doubt. Fuck me, he was terrifying

Robbso

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:41:38 AM »

Reports saying he’s passed away tonight

Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldn’t shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldn’t lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if he’d have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.



The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldn't shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldn't lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if he'd have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.

RIP to both of them.

John Theone

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 AM »







Idiot



A statement on Hagler’s website read:



“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.” IdiotA statement on Hagler’s website read:“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.” Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 AM »

Reports saying he’s passed away tonight

Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldn’t shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldn’t lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if he’d have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.



RIP to both of them.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldn’t shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldn’t lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if he’d have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.RIP to both of them.

Hacker vs mugabi another hard fight, Marvin could give it and take it. Good points, the ICF were the trouble causers, minter was too macho and out to prove he could go toe to toe.

Robbso

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM » Hagler refused to fight in England after that fight.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 AM »

Could you blame him, no British boxer at that time could have given him a decent fight anyway.

Could you blame him, no British boxer at that time could have given him a decent fight anyway.

He would have beat Nigel Benn but what a fight while it lasted.🥊🥊

Steve Göldby



Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:02:14 PM »







Idiot



A statement on Hagler’s website read:



“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.”

IdiotA statement on Hagler’s website read:“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.”





In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.

Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.



Robbso

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:03:28 PM » If I remember right Tony Sibson ko'd minter who then retired, sibson the fought Hagler in the states and got knocked out somewhere around the 6th

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:22:29 PM »







Idiot



A statement on Hagler’s website read:



“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.”

IdiotA statement on Hagler’s website read:“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.”

Do you think i would just make up something like that?

Robbso

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:26:25 PM » I guess someone did. Over 22 million Brits successfully vaccinated but Marvin Hagler died from his jab. I some doubt it.

Robbso

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:00:33 PM » So have you spoken to his widow Albert