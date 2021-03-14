Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2021
Topic: Marvin Hagler
Robbso
« on: Today at 12:36:39 AM »
Reports saying hes passed away tonight lost
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:49:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:36:39 AM
Reports saying hes passed away tonight lost
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:13 AM »
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.

MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:10:04 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



 Boxer killed by a jab?

He is a proper legend Marvin from a fantastic era for middleweights. That fight with Hearns was ridiculous!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:45 AM »
Very sad RIP.  If I had to name a favourite boxer it would probably be Marvelous Marvin.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:47:20 AM »
One of the best  :like:
Gramsci
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:11:46 AM »
One of my sporting heroes growing up. Sad news
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:00:57 AM »
I will never forget that first round against Hearns in 1985. Ridiculous.

He was genuinely scary. What a boxer!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:33:50 AM »
There was a line in a Milligan war book Im not fighting that until I hear it speak

That was Hagler, without a doubt. Fuck me, he was terrifying  mick
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:41:38 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:49:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:36:39 AM
Reports saying hes passed away tonight lost
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.

RIP to both of them.
John Theone
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:42:16 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:59:07 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:41:38 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:49:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:36:39 AM
Reports saying hes passed away tonight lost
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.

RIP to both of them.
Good points, the ICF were the trouble causers, minter was too macho and out to prove he could go toe to toe.
Hacker vs mugabi another hard fight, Marvin could give it and take it.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:15 AM »
Hagler refused to fight in England after that fight.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:17:18 AM »
Great fighter.

:like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:52:19 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:01:15 AM
Hagler refused to fight in England after that fight.
Could you blame him, no British boxer at that time could have given him a decent fight anyway.
He would have beat Nigel Benn but what a fight while it lasted.🥊🥊
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:02:14 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.



In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.

Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:03:28 PM »
If I remember right Tony Sibson kod minter who then retired, sibson the fought Hagler in the states and got knocked out somewhere around the 6th
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:22:29 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.

Do you think i would just make up something like that?
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:26:25 PM »
I guess someone did. Over 22 million Brits successfully vaccinated but Marvin Hagler died from his jab. I some doubt it.
John Theone
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:01:19 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:14 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.



In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.

Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.

OK Steve believe what a friend says rather than the family

 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:11:08 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 01:01:19 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:14 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.



In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.

Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.

OK Steve believe what a friend says rather than the family

 




Unless youve spoken to the family direct you dont know either way. The media cannot be trusted. Havent you learned that yet?
John Theone
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:14:37 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:11:08 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 01:01:19 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:02:14 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 02:06:13 AM
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.



In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.

Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.

OK Steve believe what a friend says rather than the family

 




Unless youve spoken to the family direct you dont know either way. The media cannot be trusted. Havent you learned that yet?

Oh yes - forgot that about the media

That only applies when it doesn't suit your mad antivaxxer views though doesn't it?

Thanks for pointing it out

 klins
Robbso
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:00:33 PM »
So have you spoken to his widow Albert
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:01:55 PM »
I have
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:36:13 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:00:33 PM
So have you spoken to his widow Albert
His widow is not called Albert.😁
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:55:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:01:55 PM
I have

Did she mention Albert?
Duran
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:29:53 PM »
RIP Champ ,best Middleweight in my time .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL2a2-8OHdg&t=52s
