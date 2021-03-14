|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Idiot
A statement on Haglers website read:
We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Reports saying hes passed away tonight
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.
The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.
RIP to both of them.
Good points, the ICF were the trouble causers, minter was too macho and out to prove he could go toe to toe.
Hacker vs mugabi another hard fight, Marvin could give it and take it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Idiot
A statement on Haglers website read:
We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.
Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Alberto Bongaloid
|
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Idiot
A statement on Haglers website read:
We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
Do you think i would just make up something like that?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Idiot
A statement on Haglers website read:
We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.
Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.
OK Steve believe what a friend says rather than the family
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Alberto Bongaloid
|
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Idiot
A statement on Haglers website read:
We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.
Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.
OK Steve believe what a friend says rather than the family
Unless youve spoken to the family direct you dont know either way. The media cannot be trusted. Havent you learned that yet?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
John Theone
|
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Idiot
A statement on Haglers website read:
We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.
In case the image doesn't come out clearly enough, Tommy Hearns has said it was because of the effects of the vaccine. "Natural causes" doesn't seem right for a guy who was still extremely fit.
Greatest middleweight of all time. Sad and shocking.
OK Steve believe what a friend says rather than the family
Unless youve spoken to the family direct you dont know either way. The media cannot be trusted. Havent you learned that yet?
Oh yes - forgot that about the media
That only applies when it doesn't suit your mad antivaxxer views though doesn't it?
Thanks for pointing it out
|
|
|
|
Logged