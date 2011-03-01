Robbso

Robbso
Marvin Hagler « on: Today at 12:36:39 AM » Reports saying hes passed away tonight

Jimmy Cooper
Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:49:06 AM »

Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:13 AM » Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.



Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:10:04 AM »







Boxer killed by a jab?



Boxer killed by a jab?

He is a proper legend Marvin from a fantastic era for middleweights. That fight with Hearns was ridiculous!

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:45 AM » Very sad RIP. If I had to name a favourite boxer it would probably be Marvelous Marvin.

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:47:20 AM » One of the best

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:11:46 AM » One of my sporting heroes growing up. Sad news

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:00:57 AM » I will never forget that first round against Hearns in 1985. Ridiculous.



He was genuinely scary. What a boxer!

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:33:50 AM »



There was a line in a Milligan war book Im not fighting that until I hear it speak That was Hagler, without a doubt. Fuck me, he was terrifying

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:41:38 AM »

Reports saying hes passed away tonight

Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.



The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.

RIP to both of them.

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:42:16 AM »







Idiot



A statement on Haglers website read:



Idiot

A statement on Haglers website read:

We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:59:07 AM »

Reports saying hes passed away tonight

Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.



RIP to both of them.

The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.RIP to both of them.

Hacker vs mugabi another hard fight, Marvin could give it and take it. Good points, the ICF were the trouble causers, minter was too macho and out to prove he could go toe to toe.

Re: Marvin Hagler « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:15 AM » Hagler refused to fight in England after that fight.