Reports saying hes passed away tonight
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.
The scenes after Hagler won were disgusting, I remember the build up and both camps were culpable for the trouble, they argued about everything but their biggest mistake was to bring race into it. Hagler wouldnt shake Minters hand in the build up, minter said he wouldnt lose to a black man. That and unlimited booze in the crowd, a lot of which landed in the ring or at ringside. Minter had a chance if hed have boxed, the build up and the emotions surrounding it put paid to that, he tried to go toe to toe with someone who was known for cutting opponents which had hampered minter all his career.
RIP to both of them.
Good points, the ICF were the trouble causers, minter was too macho and out to prove he could go toe to toe.
Hacker vs mugabi another hard fight, Marvin could give it and take it.