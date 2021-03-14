Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2021, 02:25:03 AM
Author Topic: Marvin Hagler  (Read 39 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 12:36:39 AM »
Reports saying hes passed away tonight lost
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:49:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:36:39 AM
Reports saying hes passed away tonight lost
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:13 AM »
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications  with his covid jab.

Hugo First
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:21:59 AM »
BBC News - 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler: American boxing legend dies aged 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/56390270
