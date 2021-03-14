Welcome,
March 14, 2021, 02:24:57 AM
Marvin Hagler
Author
Topic: Marvin Hagler
Robbso
Marvin Hagler
Today
Robbso:
Reports saying hes passed away tonight
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Marvin Hagler
Today
Jimmy Cooper:
Reports saying hes passed away tonight
Great fighter, I remember watching the minter fight, disgraceful crowd scenes he was a good champion.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Marvin Hagler
Today
Alberto Bongaloid:
Dear god. Report from Thomas Hearns Instagram page saying he passed away after complications with his covid jab.
Logged
Hugo First
Re: Marvin Hagler
Today
Hugo First:
BBC News - 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler: American boxing legend dies aged 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/56390270
Logged
