March 14, 2021, 04:37:01 PM
Author Topic: Violence against Women Protest  (Read 549 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM »
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:49 AM »
Splittys vs Coppers

Who would win in a fair fight?

Neither of em would fight fair

I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon

 sshhh
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:31 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:04 AM »
Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!

Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!

People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!

These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!

Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:30 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 04:05:04 AM
Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!

Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!

People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!

These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!

Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!
They police didnt act like that last year during the BLM meeting..
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:27 AM »
From the scenes I have seen the most heavy handed treatment was against antifa mob, gadgies who were dressed with face and head covered. A vigil that was an illegal gathering and infiltrated. Why were there more journalists there than protesters? More media shite to feed fake news.

Notwithstanding this - our police is a disgrace - it should be reformed anyway. It is out of control.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:08:39 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:33:31 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.

Agreed. Mets seem hopeless. Blind eyes are turned for lots of things, BLM protests, Rangers fans celebrating. Could have easily been managed
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:57 AM »
I think the chants of 'Fug Da police' and 'No justice, No Peace' were a bit of a giveaway.
John Theone
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:34:59 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:33:31 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.

 

This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitators

It doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the law

They had all been warned not to go
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:45 AM »
The greatest irony being that the upshot looks likely to be the removal of a Lesbian Feminist who is in a relationship with a subordinate who is an Inspector of a Response Team in South London.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:54:21 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:34:59 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:33:31 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.

 

This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitators

It doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the law

They had all been warned not to go
They didnt police the BLM rally last year like that, one law for all eh.
The irony of the police being heavy handed over the protest of a woman murdered by a policeman is probably lost on some,
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:08:23 AM »
The police should have clamped down on last years BLM marches and statue gatherings, last nights gathering shouldnt have gone ahead, like it or not we are still legally bound to avoid meeting people and attending gatherings. Not seen the footage BTW.
However if anyone thinks the general public are adhering to lockdown theyre deluded, supermarkets have become new pubs Ive never seen so much traffic around them. Gangs of lads and lasses roaming the streets or hanging about.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:11:57 AM »
Where were all these women when hundreds if not thousands of white girls

were being raped, abused, and some even murdered by Pakistani grooming gangs?
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:16:48 AM »
Where were you?
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:21:24 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:48 AM
Where were you?


I'm not a feminist warrior.

:steptoe:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:00:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:48 AM
Where were you?
Where were you, any protest would have been deemed racist by people like you and others who line up behind selective liberalism.
When the the football lads marched they were labelled thick racists,brexiteers   were called thick racists, any working class protest is dismissed  as racist if it doesnt suit the right agenda. No win situation.
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:36:59 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:00:29 PM

When the the football lads marched they were labelled thick racists



They were. EDL with a few football flags.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:53:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:36:59 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:00:29 PM

When the the football lads marched they were labelled thick racists



They were. EDL with a few football flags.

I thought it was a mass modelling session for green Harringtons with red tartan lining
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:17:08 PM »
More deflections , just as I stated.
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:19:05 PM »
It was a direct response to your statement.



If anything, it was you moving the goalposts 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:26:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:19:05 PM
It was a direct response to your statement.



If anything, it was you moving the goalposts 
You supported my post that a protest by some is racist, by others legitimate concern when the subject of the protest is the same by your comment, Poor bumcat the incel not  very bright are you.
An Hypocrite  who would see women suffer because the wrong sort led a protest.Shame on you.
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:33:22 PM »
The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they  :gaz:



You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.




*insert thick insults here*
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:38:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:22 PM
The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they  :gaz:



You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.




*insert thick insults here*
What hypothetical point?, do some googling then  come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:43:55 PM »
If, hypothetically, it was a peaceful protest borne out of a genuine concern for those poor girls in South Yorkshire, why would I label racist??


If it was a bunch of blokes with known far-right links, footy flags, and a 12 pack of Stella, the perception given off would be quite different
towz
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:50:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:38:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:22 PM
The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they  :gaz:



You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.




*insert thick insults here*
What hypothetical point?, do some googling then  come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.

Always trying to bring me into your dumb arguments. It's a waste of time trying to debate with someone as willfully lumpen as you
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:52:33 PM »
You play the man not the ball when it suits you, the new fascists in town are the far left with their cancel culture and no platform it of anything they dont like.Do  You think antifa are are any better than the far right because I dont.
towz
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:54:17 PM »
You have no idea what my views are, you just assume
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:56:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:50:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:38:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:22 PM
The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they  :gaz:



You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.




*insert thick insults here*
What hypothetical point?, do some googling then  come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.

Always trying to bring me into your dumb arguments. It's a waste of time trying to debate with someone as willfully lumpen as you
It was relevant to the point I was making, you were the one bandying  insults about last night, the drunken farang with the passport wife calling people thick.😆😆
towz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:58:09 PM »
It's not an insult, you are thick
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:59:54 PM »
Bringing family into the insults now   lost
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:14:39 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:58:09 PM
It's not an insult, you are thick
Coming from you it isnt an insult, a middle aged man going abroad to find a wife is a bit cliched no?.
Whats up, western women not servile enough, I can see now why you like Islamic culture, those women know their place dont they, and if they get uppity, just kill them. Or the daughters, all just women at the end of the day to be treat like dogs.
towz
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:18:06 PM »
1) I didn't go abroad to find a wife
2) I've had plenty of western girlfriends
3) Pakistani culture isn't 'Islamic culture'
4) Fuck off you thick cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:20:21 PM »
Cardigan meltdown  lost lost lost
towz
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:21:35 PM »
He always does it, gets shown up by his lack of intellect then starts throwing around Oddfield-esque insults and making things up
El Capitan
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:23:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:35 PM
He always does it, gets shown up by his lack of intellect then starts throwing around Oddfield-esque insults and making things up


How many of your wives have you killed though?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:26:39 PM »
It was not a vigil. Just a political hijacking by ANTIFA BLM and other victims
towz
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:29:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:23:08 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:35 PM
He always does it, gets shown up by his lack of intellect then starts throwing around Oddfield-esque insults and making things up


How many of your wives have you killed though?

I'll have to check, will get back to you
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:55:11 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:18:06 PM
1) I didn't go abroad to find a wife
2) I've had plenty of western girlfriends
3) Pakistani culture isn't 'Islamic culture'
4) Fuck off you thick cunt
[/quote
There there farang, Incel will make it all better for you😎
Doesnt just happen in Pakistan , its Islamic culture they take from their holy book.
Ill keep attacking misogyny and terrorism, subjugation and oppression of women from the religion of peace, you keep deflecting and defending it. I know who holds the moral high ground.
Are you suffering from the dts again.
John Theone
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:27:57 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:18:06 PM
1) I didn't go abroad to find a wife
2) I've had plenty of western girlfriends
3) Pakistani culture isn't 'Islamic culture'
4) Fuck off you thick cunt
5) You are scared of going to Stokesley
