Jimmy Cooper
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.
This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitators
It doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the law
They had all been warned not to go
They didnt police the
rally last year like that, one law for all eh.
The irony of the police being heavy handed over the protest of a woman murdered by a policeman is probably lost on some,
Jimmy Cooper
It was a direct response to your statement.
If anything, it was you moving the goalposts
You supported my post that a protest by some is racist, by others legitimate concern when the subject of the protest is the same by your comment, Poor bumcat the incel not very bright are you.
An Hypocrite who would see women suffer because the wrong sort led a protest.Shame on you.
Jimmy Cooper
The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they
You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.
*insert thick insults here*
What hypothetical point?, do some googling then come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.
Jimmy Cooper
The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they
You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.
*insert thick insults here*
What hypothetical point?, do some googling then come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.
Always trying to bring me into your dumb arguments. It's a waste of time trying to debate with someone as willfully lumpen as you
It was relevant to the point I was making, you were the one bandying insults about last night, the drunken farang with the passport wife calling people thick.😆😆
