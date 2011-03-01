Itchy_ring

Violence against Women Protest « on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM » Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone

John Theone

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:49 AM »



Who would win in a fair fight?



Neither of em would fight fair



I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon



Splittys vs Coppers

Who would win in a fair fight?

Neither of em would fight fair

I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:31 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM

Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.

Pigeon droppings

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:04 AM » Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!



Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!



People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!



These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!



Well done the police.....and keep up the good work! « Last Edit: Today at 04:07:25 AM by Pigeon droppings »

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:30 AM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 04:05:04 AM Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!



Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!



People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!



These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!



Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!

They police didnt act like that last year during the meeting..

Wee_Willie

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:27 AM » From the scenes I have seen the most heavy handed treatment was against antifa mob, gadgies who were dressed with face and head covered. A vigil that was an illegal gathering and infiltrated. Why were there more journalists there than protesters? More media shite to feed fake news.

Notwithstanding this - our police is a disgrace - it should be reformed anyway. It is out of control.



Notwithstanding this - our police is a disgrace - it should be reformed anyway. It is out of control.



Logged

Rutters

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:57 AM » I think the chants of 'Fug Da police' and 'No justice, No Peace' were a bit of a giveaway.

Rutters

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:45 AM » The greatest irony being that the upshot looks likely to be the removal of a Lesbian Feminist who is in a relationship with a subordinate who is an Inspector of a Response Team in South London.

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:54:21 AM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:34:59 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:33:31 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM

Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone

Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.





This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitators



It doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the law



They had all been warned not to go

This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitatorsIt doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the lawThey had all been warned not to go rally last year like that, one law for all eh.

They didnt police the rally last year like that, one law for all eh.

The irony of the police being heavy handed over the protest of a woman murdered by a policeman is probably lost on some,

Posts: 14 584 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:08:23 AM » marches and statue gatherings, last nights gathering shouldnt have gone ahead, like it or not we are still legally bound to avoid meeting people and attending gatherings. Not seen the footage BTW.

The police should have clamped down on last years marches and statue gatherings, last nights gathering shouldnt have gone ahead, like it or not we are still legally bound to avoid meeting people and attending gatherings. Not seen the footage BTW.

However if anyone thinks the general public are adhering to lockdown theyre deluded, supermarkets have become new pubs Ive never seen so much traffic around them. Gangs of lads and lasses roaming the streets or hanging about. « Last Edit: Today at 11:14:56 AM by Robbso »

Tom_Trinder

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:11:57 AM » Where were all these women when hundreds if not thousands of white girls

were being raped, abused, and some even murdered by Pakistani grooming gangs?



were being raped, abused, and some even murdered by Pakistani grooming gangs?



Logged

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:00:29 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:48 AM Where were you?

Where were you, any protest would have been deemed racist by people like you and others who line up behind selective liberalism.

When the the football lads marched they were labelled thick racists,brexiteers were called thick racists, any working class protest is dismissed as racist if it doesnt suit the right agenda. No win situation.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:17:08 PM » More deflections , just as I stated.

Posts: 44 940 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:19:05 PM »







It was a direct response to your statement.

If anything, it was you moving the goalposts

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:26:08 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:19:05 PM







If anything, it was you moving the goalposts

It was a direct response to your statement.If anything, it was you moving the goalposts

You supported my post that a protest by some is racist, by others legitimate concern when the subject of the protest is the same by your comment, Poor bumcat the incel not very bright are you.

An Hypocrite who would see women suffer because the wrong sort led a protest.Shame on you.

Posts: 44 940 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #21 on: Today at 01:33:22 PM »







You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.

*insert thick insults here*









The insults quickly come out when you dont like someones response to you dont they

You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.

*insert thick insults here*

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:38:37 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:22 PM







You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.









*insert thick insults here*

What hypothetical point?, do some googling then come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.

Posts: 44 940 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:43:55 PM » If, hypothetically, it was a peaceful protest borne out of a genuine concern for those poor girls in South Yorkshire, why would I label racist??





If it was a bunch of blokes with known far-right links, footy flags, and a 12 pack of Stella, the perception given off would be quite different Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 9 160 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #24 on: Today at 01:50:10 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:38:37 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:22 PM







You made a hypothetical point about a protest over grooming gangs that never happened, then made assumptions about how I would react to this imagined protest and got yourself all vexed about it.









*insert thick insults here*

The insults quickly come out when you

What hypothetical point?, do some googling then come back. You and your mate tows do the insults, I mock your hypocrisy and double standards.

Always trying to bring me into your dumb arguments. It's a waste of time trying to debate with someone as willfully lumpen as you Always trying to bring me into your dumb arguments. It's a waste of time trying to debate with someone as willfully lumpen as you Logged

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:52:33 PM » You play the man not the ball when it suits you, the new fascists in town are the far left with their cancel culture and no platform it of anything they dont like.Do You think antifa are are any better than the far right because I dont. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 24 734The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #30 on: Today at 03:14:39 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 01:58:09 PM It's not an insult, you are thick

Coming from you it isnt an insult, a middle aged man going abroad to find a wife is a bit cliched no?.

Whats up, western women not servile enough, I can see now why you like Islamic culture, those women know their place dont they, and if they get uppity, just kill them. Or the daughters, all just women at the end of the day to be treat like dogs. Coming from you it isnt an insult, a middle aged man going abroad to find a wife is a bit cliched no?.Whats up, western women not servile enough, I can see now why you like Islamic culture, those women know their place dont they, and if they get uppity, just kill them. Or the daughters, all just women at the end of the day to be treat like dogs. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 9 160 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #31 on: Today at 03:18:06 PM » 1) I didn't go abroad to find a wife

2) I've had plenty of western girlfriends

3) Pakistani culture isn't 'Islamic culture'

4) Fuck off you thick cunt Logged

Posts: 9 160 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #33 on: Today at 03:21:35 PM » He always does it, gets shown up by his lack of intellect then starts throwing around Oddfield-esque insults and making things up Logged

Posts: 9 547 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #35 on: Today at 03:26:39 PM » and other victims It was not a vigil. Just a political hijacking by ANTIFAand other victims Logged