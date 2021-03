Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 543





Posts: 2 543 Violence against Women Protest « on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM » Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 144







Posts: 144 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:49 AM »



Who would win in a fair fight?



Neither of em would fight fair



I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon



Splittys vs CoppersWho would win in a fair fight?Neither of em would fight fairI expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 717





The ace face.





Posts: 24 717The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:31 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM

Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 176





Posts: 176 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:04 AM » Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!



Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!



People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!



These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!



Well done the police.....and keep up the good work! « Last Edit: Today at 04:07:25 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 717





The ace face.





Posts: 24 717The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:30 AM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 04:05:04 AM Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!



Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!



People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!



These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!



Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!

They police didn’t act like that last year during the meeting.. They police didn’t act like that last year during themeeting.. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 541







Posts: 9 541 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:27 AM » From the scenes I have seen the most heavy handed treatment was against antifa mob, gadgies who were dressed with face and head covered. A vigil that was an illegal gathering and infiltrated. Why were there more journalists there than protesters? More media shite to feed fake news.



Notwithstanding this - our police is a disgrace - it should be reformed anyway. It is out of control.



Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 321





Posts: 321 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:57 AM » I think the chants of 'Fug Da police' and 'No justice, No Peace' were a bit of a giveaway. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 321





Posts: 321 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:45 AM » The greatest irony being that the upshot looks likely to be the removal of a Lesbian Feminist who is in a relationship with a subordinate who is an Inspector of a Response Team in South London. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 717





The ace face.





Posts: 24 717The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:54:21 AM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:34:59 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:33:31 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM

Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone

Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.





This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitators



It doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the law



They had all been warned not to go

This was an organised meeting aimed at continuing the chaos of last year and was set up by political agitatorsIt doesnt matter how worthy the cause the law is the lawThey had all been warned not to go rally last year like that, one law for all eh.

The irony of the police being heavy handed over the protest of a woman murdered by a policeman is probably lost on some, They didn’t police therally last year like that, one law for all eh.The irony of the police being heavy handed over the protest of a woman murdered by a policeman is probably lost on some, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 577





Posts: 14 577 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:08:23 AM » marches and statue gatherings, last nights gathering shouldn’t have gone ahead, like it or not we are still legally bound to avoid meeting people and attending gatherings. Not seen the footage BTW.

However if anyone thinks the general public are adhering to lockdown they’re deluded, supermarkets have become new pubs I’ve never seen so much traffic around them. Gangs of lads and lasses roaming the streets or hanging about. The police should have clamped down on last yearsmarches and statue gatherings, last nights gathering shouldn’t have gone ahead, like it or not we are still legally bound to avoid meeting people and attending gatherings. Not seen the footage BTW.However if anyone thinks the general public are adhering to lockdown they’re deluded, supermarkets have become new pubsI’ve never seen so much traffic around them. Gangs of lads and lasses roaming the streets or hanging about. « Last Edit: Today at 11:14:56 AM by Robbso » Logged