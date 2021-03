Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 542





Posts: 2 542 Violence against Women Protest « on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM » Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 138







Posts: 138 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:49 AM »



Who would win in a fair fight?



Neither of em would fight fair



I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon



Splittys vs CoppersWho would win in a fair fight?Neither of em would fight fairI expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 713





The ace face.





Posts: 24 713The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:31 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM

Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 176





Posts: 176 Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:04 AM » Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!



Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!



People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!



These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!



Well done the police.....and keep up the good work! « Last Edit: Today at 04:07:25 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 713





The ace face.





Posts: 24 713The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:30 AM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 04:05:04 AM Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!



Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!



People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!



These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!



Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!

They police didn’t act like that last year during the meeting.. They police didn’t act like that last year during themeeting.. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "