Itchy_ring

Violence against Women Protest
« on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM »
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone

John Theone

Re: Violence against Women Protest
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:49 AM »



Who would win in a fair fight?



Neither of em would fight fair



I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon



Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 711The ace face. Re: Violence against Women Protest « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:31 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM

Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "