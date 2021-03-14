Welcome,
March 14, 2021, 04:30:49 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Violence against Women Protest
Author
Topic: Violence against Women Protest
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 540
Violence against Women Protest
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:36 PM »
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 138
Re: Violence against Women Protest
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:24:49 AM »
Splittys vs Coppers
Who would win in a fair fight?
Neither of em would fight fair
I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 711
The ace face.
Re: Violence against Women Protest
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:33:31 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 11:36:36 PM
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 176
Re: Violence against Women Protest
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:05:04 AM »
Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!
Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!
People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!
These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!
Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!
