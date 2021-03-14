Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Violence against Women Protest  (Read 92 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM »
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:49 AM »
Splittys vs Coppers

Who would win in a fair fight?

Neither of em would fight fair

I expect there to be a #MeMeMe movement soon

 sshhh
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:31 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM
Interesting to see the Met getting stuck in to break up a bunch of women when loads of other protests have been left well alone 
Disgraceful and heavy handed policing, totally unnecessary.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:04 AM »
Not seen the video, only read part of the BBC article!

Seems to me that these women were out to make a political point rather than to "pay tribute to the murdered 33 year old"!

People paying tribute DO NOT form an organised group called "reclaim the streets"!

These women called out "shame on you" to the police for removing "protestors"........well SHAME ON THEM for turning up to an event they were told not to turn up to DURING A PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN!

Well done the police.....and keep up the good work!
