March 14, 2021, 02:24:51 AM
Jesus
Author
Topic: Jesus (Read 181 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 808
Jesus
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:28 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9358463/Eddie-Izzard-reveals-grew-longing-bosom-says-ruled-pronouns.html
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 055
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:19 PM »
Live and let live I say, brightens the place up.
I suppose id rather have him/her as a mate than a track suited bigoted alpha oik from park end any day.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 808
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:30 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 09:58:19 PM
Live and let live I say, brightens the place up.
I suppose id rather have him/her as a mate than a track suited bigoted alpha oik from park end any day.
I'm just fine having neither as a friend.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 540
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:43 PM »
So youve never fancied a pair of your own to play with
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:57:00 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 574
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:44 PM »
Theyd never be big enough to keep him satisfied.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 697
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:04:27 AM »
I always thought he was quite funny years ago.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 711
The ace face.
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:11:52 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Today
at 12:04:27 AM
I always thought he was quite funny years ago.
.
Couldn't give a fuck about his lifestyle, just never found him funny..
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 697
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:21:41 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:11:52 AM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Today
at 12:04:27 AM
I always thought he was quite funny years ago.
.
Couldn't give a fuck about his lifestyle, just never found him funny..
Not funny haha, funny peculiar.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 808
Re: Jesus
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:28:51 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:52:44 PM
Theyd never be big enough to keep him satisfied.
While I do love massive veiny floppy knockers I don't particularly want to carry them around all day.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
