« on: Yesterday at 09:49:28 PM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9358463/Eddie-Izzard-reveals-grew-longing-bosom-says-ruled-pronouns.html



Posts: 5 055 Re: Jesus « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM » Live and let live I say, brightens the place up.

I suppose id rather have him/her as a mate than a track suited bigoted alpha oik from park end any day. Logged

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 PM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM Live and let live I say, brightens the place up.

I suppose id rather have him/her as a mate than a track suited bigoted alpha oik from park end any day.

I'm just fine having neither as a friend.



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 PM » So youve never fancied a pair of your own to play with

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM » Theyd never be big enough to keep him satisfied.

« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:27 AM » I always thought he was quite funny years ago.

« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:11:52 AM » Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 12:04:27 AM I always thought he was quite funny years ago.

.

Couldn't give a fuck about his lifestyle, just never found him funny..