March 14, 2021, 02:24:51 AM
Author Topic: Jesus  (Read 181 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:28 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9358463/Eddie-Izzard-reveals-grew-longing-bosom-says-ruled-pronouns.html

 klins
Billy Balfour
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM »
Live and let live I say,  brightens the place up.
I suppose id rather have him/her as a mate than a track suited bigoted alpha oik from park end any day.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 09:58:19 PM
Live and let live I say,  brightens the place up.
I suppose id rather have him/her as a mate than a track suited bigoted alpha oik from park end any day.

I'm just fine having neither as a friend.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 PM »
So youve never fancied a pair of your own to play with
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:00 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM »
Theyd never be big enough to keep him satisfied.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:27 AM »
I always thought he was quite funny years ago.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:11:52 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 12:04:27 AM
I always thought he was quite funny years ago.
.
Couldn't give a fuck about his lifestyle, just never found him funny..
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:21:41 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:11:52 AM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 12:04:27 AM
I always thought he was quite funny years ago.
.
Couldn't give a fuck about his lifestyle, just never found him funny..


Not funny haha, funny peculiar.


:alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:28:51 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM
Theyd never be big enough to keep him satisfied.

While I do love massive veiny floppy knockers I don't particularly want to carry them around all day.

 :steptoe:
