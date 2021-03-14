Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 14, 2021, 08:34:10 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fire stick update update.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Fire stick update update. (Read 237 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Fire stick update update.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:55 PM »
My mates lad came round and sorted it all out in half an hour, wrong apps downloaded apparently. linked to my phone and tablet as well.👍👍
I managed to get some external speakers connected through the TV and working, loving it.😍
And three points keeps the season alive.⚽⚽⚽
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 493
Superstar
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:39 PM »
Welcome to 2021
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:37:39 PM
Welcome to 2021
Will still be playing my cds , only via dvd now.😎
( vinyl can stay in the loft but not getting slung, too many memories )
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 556
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:33:24 PM »
VPN?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:47:24 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:33:24 PM
VPN?
No just the right app apparently.😀
Not my work Willie; Id still be shouting at the screen.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 177
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:58:22 PM »
Who the fuck cannot setup a Firestick
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:08:58 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 03:58:22 PM
Who the fuck cannot setup a Firestick
Me, fucking keep up theres three threads covering it😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 259
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:25:00 PM »
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:35:13 PM »
Everyones a fucking critic. 😀😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 591
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:54:17 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs
So what did you do with the remaining 23 hours and 55 minutes of your day
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs
So what did you do with the remaining 23 hours and 55 minutes of your day
it was bozs fault the daft twat.🤨🤨
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 259
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:18:03 PM »
So bloody simple to setup including YouTube yet your struggling
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 591
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:20:43 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:07:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs
So what did you do with the remaining 23 hours and 55 minutes of your day
it was bozs fault the daft twat.🤨🤨
Of course it was
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:27:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:20:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:07:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs
So what did you do with the remaining 23 hours and 55 minutes of your day
it was bozs fault the daft twat.🤨🤨
Of course it was
It was he downloaded the wrong app, I done the donkey work registering it with Amazon, he took over and made it worse, his lad sorted it. 😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 556
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:28:11 PM »
Get IPTV loaded ..
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 591
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 07:27:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:20:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:07:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs
So what did you do with the remaining 23 hours and 55 minutes of your day
it was bozs fault the daft twat.🤨🤨
Of course it was
It was he downloaded the wrong app, I done the donkey work registering it with Amazon, he took over and made it worse, his lad sorted it. 😀
Itll be all that time hes spent in Islamic countries
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 744
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:28:11 PM
Get IPTV loaded ..
Dont fucking baffle me, I have YouTube through the telly. Its all I wanted.👍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 556
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:57:18 PM »
Fucking spot on. Get it loaded.
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 493
Superstar
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:18:08 PM »
Forget that
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:19:39 PM by Minge
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...