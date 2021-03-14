Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2021
Fire stick update update.
Jimmy Cooper
Yesterday at 07:57:55 PM
My mates  lad came round and sorted it all out in half an hour, wrong apps downloaded apparently. linked to my phone and tablet as well.👍👍
I managed to get some external speakers connected through the TV and working, loving it.😍
And three points keeps the season alive.⚽⚽⚽
Minge
Yesterday at 09:37:39 PM
Welcome to 2021  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
Yesterday at 10:12:38 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:37:39 PM
Welcome to 2021  :like:
Will still be playing my cds , only via dvd now.😎
( vinyl can stay in the loft but not getting slung, too many memories )
Wee_Willie
Today at 03:33:24 PM
VPN?
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 03:47:24 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:33:24 PM
VPN?
No just the right app apparently.😀
Not my work Willie; Id still be shouting at the screen.😄
TechnoTronic
Today at 03:58:22 PM
Who the fuck cannot setup a Firestick  :alf:
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 04:08:58 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 03:58:22 PM
Who the fuck cannot setup a Firestick  :alf:


Me, fucking keep up theres three threads covering it😀
Teamboro
Today at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs  :pope2:
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 05:35:13 PM
Everyones a fucking critic. 😀😀
Robbso
Today at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs  :pope2:

So what did you do with the remaining  23 hours and 55 minutes of your day :basil:
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 06:07:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs  :pope2:

So what did you do with the remaining  23 hours and 55 minutes of your day :basil:
it was bozs fault the daft twat.🤨🤨
Teamboro
Today at 06:18:03 PM
So bloody simple to setup including YouTube yet your struggling  souey
Robbso
Today at 06:20:43 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:07:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:54:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 05:25:00 PM
Ffs coulby still trying to get the fire stick up and running in that time I've setup a new iptv and put another firestick on my TV upstairs  :pope2:

So what did you do with the remaining  23 hours and 55 minutes of your day :basil:
it was bozs fault the daft twat.🤨🤨

Of course it was
