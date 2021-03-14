"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

My mates lad came round and sorted it all out in half an hour, wrong apps downloaded apparently. linked to my phone and tablet as well.👍👍 I managed to get some external speakers connected through the TV and working, loving it.😍 And three points keeps the season alive.⚽⚽⚽