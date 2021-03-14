Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 14, 2021, 04:36:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fire stick update update.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Fire stick update update. (Read 145 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 734
The ace face.
Fire stick update update.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:55 PM »
My mates lad came round and sorted it all out in half an hour, wrong apps downloaded apparently. linked to my phone and tablet as well.👍👍
I managed to get some external speakers connected through the TV and working, loving it.😍
And three points keeps the season alive.⚽⚽⚽
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 490
Superstar
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:39 PM »
Welcome to 2021
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 734
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:37:39 PM
Welcome to 2021
Will still be playing my cds , only via dvd now.😎
( vinyl can stay in the loft but not getting slung, too many memories )
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 547
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:33:24 PM »
VPN?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 734
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:47:24 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:33:24 PM
VPN?
No just the right app apparently.😀
Not my work Willie; Id still be shouting at the screen.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 177
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:58:22 PM »
Who the fuck cannot setup a Firestick
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 734
The ace face.
Re: Fire stick update update.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:08:58 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 03:58:22 PM
Who the fuck cannot setup a Firestick
Me, fucking keep up theres three threads covering it😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...