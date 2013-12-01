Welcome,
March 13, 2021, 09:52:24 PM
Murray Walker
Author
Murray Walker (Read 120 times)
Billy Balfour
Murray Walker
RIP.
Class years with him and Hunt and Brundle.
Itchy_ring
Re: Murray Walker
RIP top innings
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Murray Walker
neeeeeeeeeoooooow RIP.
Teamboro
Re: Murray Walker
I got to stop now I've got a lump in my throat legend R.I.P
Billy Balfour
Re: Murray Walker
He was a proper legend in the sport.
People throw that name about a bit but he was.
He was F1 and motor sport in the 80s.
