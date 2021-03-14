|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Would you like that?
If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though
Can't see it myself......
Links in my first post mate
I know, my post was aimed at the islamophile .
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
T_Bone
|
Would you like that?
If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though
Can't see it myself......
Links in my first post mate
I know, my post was aimed at the islamophile .
Clever cunt, fuck off
Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him
That will be about everyone for you won't it
Biggest wanker on here
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
towz
|
Would you like that?
If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though
Can't see it myself......
Links in my first post mate
I know, my post was aimed at the islamophile .
Clever cunt, fuck off
Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him
That will be about everyone for you won't it
Biggest wanker on here
T-bonehead
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Would you like that?
If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though
Can't see it myself......
Links in my first post mate
I know, my post was aimed at the islamophile .
Clever cunt, fuck off
Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him
Racist so over and wrongly used it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.
( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)
Your mates the State of Israel are a big fan. US have done plenty of 'special operations' too
Why are they my mates, is being antisemetic part of your islamophile leanings.
Dont know of any state sponsored operations over cartoons, which ones were they.?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
Racist so over and wrongly used it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .
[/quote]
This is a lazy startegic argument favoured by those keen to preserve racism. While there are some much publicised cases of silly mispeaks or even innocent remarks jumped on as racism by the overly woke, in the main people are accused of acting/ speaking racist when they have in fact speaking or behaving racistly.
[/quote]
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Google it mate.
I'm tired of repeating myself, being against the actions of the state of Israel is not the same as being anti-semitic. Plenty of Jews criticize the actions of the state of Israel
Do I Google Israel special operations against cartoon publishers😁😆
And criticising a culture that is openly misogynist , oppressive and backward is not racist.
Unless you say so of course.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "