Posts: 2 126 Charlie Hebdo « on: Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM »



Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads



https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo Seen their front cover

Posts: 9 154 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM » Would you like that?

Posts: 2 543 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 PM »



Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case Logged

Posts: 2 126 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM Would you like that?



It won't happen so nothing to worry about



It won't happen so nothing to worry about

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

Fred West ruined my wife





Just bitter as they remain shite at rugby.

Posts: 44 928 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 PM »











Just how thick is T-Bone Cardigan just cannot catch a break

Posts: 855 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 PM » They love it over the road ..... yet they said this site was so wrong , which some were granted ......but by god their intolerance is equally as bad & red nose fucking ignores it !!!1

The ace face.





Posts: 24 717The ace face. Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:09:21 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM



Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads



https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo

Seen their front coverWonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads

( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)

The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)

Posts: 9 154 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:08:39 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:09:21 AM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM



Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads



https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo

Seen their front coverWonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads

( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)



The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,

Your mates the State of Israel are a big fan. US have done plenty of 'special operations' too

The ace face.





Posts: 24 717The ace face. Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:38:09 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 07:08:39 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:09:21 AM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM



Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads



https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo

Seen their front coverWonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads

( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)



The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,

Your mates the State of Israel are a big fan. US have done plenty of 'special operations' too

Your mates the State of Israel are a big fan. US have done plenty of 'special operations' too

Why are they my mates, is being antisemetic part of your islamophile leanings.

Why are they my mates, is being antisemetic part of your islamophile leanings.

Dont know of any state sponsored operations over cartoons, which ones were they.?

Posts: 9 154 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:21:17 AM » Google it mate.



I'm tired of repeating myself, being against the actions of the state of Israel is not the same as being anti-semitic. Plenty of Jews criticize the actions of the state of Israel « Last Edit: Today at 11:08:38 AM by towz » Logged

Posts: 4 368 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:20:41 AM »

[/quote]

Racist so over and wrongly used it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .







[/quote]



This is a lazy startegic argument favoured by those keen to preserve racism. While there are some much publicised cases of silly mispeaks or even innocent remarks jumped on as racism by the overly woke, in the main people are accused of acting/ speaking racist when they have in fact speaking or behaving racistly.

Posts: 144 Re: Charlie Hebdo « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:43:28 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:20:41 AM

Racist so over and wrongly used it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .







[/quote]



This is a lazy startegic argument favoured by those keen to preserve racism. While there are some much publicised cases of silly mispeaks or even innocent remarks jumped on as racism by the overly woke, in the main people are accused of acting/ speaking racist when they have in fact speaking or behaving racistly.

[/quote]



Racist so over and wrongly used it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .[/quote]This is a lazy startegic argument favoured by those keen to preserve racism. While there are some much publicised cases of silly mispeaks or even innocent remarks jumped on as racism by the overly woke, in the main people are accused of acting/ speaking racist when they have in fact speaking or behaving racistly.[/quote] Logged