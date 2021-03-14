Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2021, 09:23:48 AM
Author Topic: Charlie Hebdo  (Read 401 times)
T_Bone
« on: Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM »
Seen their front cover  :unlike:

Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads 

https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo
towz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM »
Would you like that?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 PM »
Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case  charles
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:17:40 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:12:31 PM
Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case  charles




Disrespectful to say the least!

:unlike:
T_Bone
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?

It won't happen so nothing to worry about  :like:

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 PM »
Just bitter as they remain shite at rugby.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......
T_Bone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:06:00 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
I know,  my post was aimed at  the islamophile .
T_Bone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:18:31 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:06:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
I know,  my post was aimed at  the islamophile .

Clever cunt, fuck off  :wanker:
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:21:32 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:18:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:06:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
I know,  my post was aimed at  the islamophile .

Clever cunt, fuck off  :wanker:

Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him   charles
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 PM »
Cardigan just cannot catch a break  charles





Just how thick is T-Bone 
T_Bone
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:21:32 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:18:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:06:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
I know,  my post was aimed at  the islamophile .

Clever cunt, fuck off  :wanker:

Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him   charles

That will be about everyone for you won't it   rava
Biggest wanker on here  :wanker:
towz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:25:53 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:24:27 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:21:32 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:18:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:06:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
I know,  my post was aimed at  the islamophile .

Clever cunt, fuck off  :wanker:

Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him   charles

That will be about everyone for you won't it   rava
Biggest wanker on here  :wanker:

T-bonehead
T_Bone
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:58 PM
Cardigan just cannot catch a break  charles





Just how thick is T-Bone 

No wait I forgot, The seconed biggest wanker on here, after this prick  :unlike:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:21:32 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:18:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:06:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?



If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though  
Can't see it myself......

Links in my first post mate  :like:
I know,  my post was aimed at  the islamophile .

Clever cunt, fuck off  :wanker:

Poor coulby, even his fellow racists dont like him   charles
Racist so over and wrongly used  it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .


Gingerpig
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 PM »
They love it over the road ..... yet they said this site was so wrong , which some were granted ......but by god their intolerance is equally as bad & red nose fucking ignores it !!!1
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:09:21 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM
Seen their front cover  :unlike:

Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads 

https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo
The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich  mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.
 ( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)
 ( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)
towz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:08:39 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:09:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM
Seen their front cover  :unlike:

Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads  

https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo
The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich  mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.
 ( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)


Your mates the State of Israel are a big fan. US have done plenty of 'special operations' too
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:38:09 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:08:39 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:09:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:04:14 PM
Seen their front cover  :unlike:

Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads  

https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo
The front cover is actually good, can't read French but there are several interpretations of the image according to your viewpoint, some might see it as symbolic of institutional racism, others could see it as a privileged and rich  mixed race woman equating herself to the struggles of ordinary blacks, either way a SAS hit squad should be in Paris by now.
 ( Only joking, there won't even be a statement from the palace,Hit squads are for ignorant backward religions and cultures.,)


Your mates the State of Israel are a big fan. US have done plenty of 'special operations' too
 
Why are they my mates,  is being antisemetic part of your islamophile leanings.
Dont know of any state sponsored operations  over cartoons, which ones were they.?
towz
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:21:17 AM »
Google it mate.

I'm tired of repeating myself, being the against the actions of  the state of Israel is not the same as being anti-semitic. Plenty of Jews criticize the actions of the state of Israel
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:20:41 AM »

[/quote]
 Racist so over and wrongly used  it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .



[/quote]

This is a lazy startegic argument favoured by those keen to preserve  racism. While there are some much publicised cases of silly mispeaks or even innocent remarks jumped on as racism by the overly woke, in the main people are accused of acting/ speaking racist when they have in fact speaking or behaving racistly.
