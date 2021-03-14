Seen their front coverWonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads

Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case

Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case

It won't happen so nothing to worry aboutIf they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

That will be about everyone for you won't itBiggest wanker on here

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

That will be about everyone for you won't itBiggest wanker on here

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

No wait I forgot, The seconed biggest wanker on here, after this prick

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Racist so over and wrongly used it is rendered meaningless. The empty rhetoric of people who have no other come back .

If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though

They love it over the road ..... yet they said this site was so wrong , which some were granted ......but by god their intolerance is equally as bad & red nose fucking ignores it !!!1