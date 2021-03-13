Welcome,
March 13, 2021, 07:19:28 PM
Charlie Hebdo
Author
Topic: Charlie Hebdo (Read 105 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 122
Charlie Hebdo
«
on:
Today
at 06:04:14 PM »
Seen their front cover
Wonder if anyt extreme white people will cut off their heads
https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article23706977.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Charlie-Hebdo
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 150
Re: Charlie Hebdo
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:08:44 PM »
Would you like that?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 536
Re: Charlie Hebdo
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:12:31 PM »
Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 695
Re: Charlie Hebdo
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:17:40 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 06:12:31 PM
Only idiots get worked up about cartoons not sure any one is that much of any extreme monarchists in this case
Disrespectful to say the least!
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 122
Re: Charlie Hebdo
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:20:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:08:44 PM
Would you like that?
It won't happen so nothing to worry about
If they done one about the prophet mohammid it would be a different story though
Logged
