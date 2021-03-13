Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 13, 2021, 09:52:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stoke done now the Frenchies
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Stoke done now the Frenchies (Read 186 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 538
Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
on:
Today
at 05:43:17 PM »
Get stuck into them England
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 538
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:48:21 PM »
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 920
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:17:23 PM »
Give far too many penalties away.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 538
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:21:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:17:23 PM
Give far too many penalties away.
Been better this match so far on pens. Mind you last one was pointless and French get 7 points from it
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 008
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:44:55 PM »
Respect to the Joy bewer for overturning the on field decision.
Vive la difference.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 538
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:59:58 PM »
Enjoyed that, very good match
Logged
whighams_wig
Online
Posts: 152
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:29:50 PM »
Good to see a performance and handling the ball instead of hoofing it back to the opposition, nice end to the game for a change,
French second try was training ground perfection
Logged
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 257
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:31:41 PM »
Brilliant game and result could have gone the other way but England dug deep something they haven't done this 6 nations
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...