March 13, 2021, 07:19:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stoke done now the Frenchies
Author
Topic: Stoke done now the Frenchies
Itchy_ring
Stoke done now the Frenchies
Today
at 05:43:17 PM »
Get stuck into them England
Itchy_ring
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
Today
at 05:48:21 PM »
Bill Buxton
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
Today
at 06:17:23 PM »
Give far too many penalties away.
Itchy_ring
Re: Stoke done now the Frenchies
Today
at 06:21:55 PM »
Been better this match so far on pens. Mind you last one was pointless and French get 7 points from it
