Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 13, 2021, 07:19:18 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Whisper
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Whisper (Read 161 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 572
Whisper
«
on:
Today
at 05:03:17 PM »
Pistol park 4-55 Ayr, I think its only 3/1 but told its worth a dabble.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 693
Bugger.
Re: Whisper
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:17:16 PM »
Gonna have a pop. Each way or no?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 536
Re: Whisper
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:26:32 PM »
Ive emptied the paddy power account backing it, £3.75 @100/30
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 536
Re: Whisper
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:15:41 PM »
Lucky the pubs are shut would have ruined my night out
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 572
Re: Whisper
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:38:31 PM »
Oh dear, came via its trainer as well
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...