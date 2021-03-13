Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Whisper  (Read 161 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 05:03:17 PM »
Pistol park 4-55 Ayr, I think its only 3/1 but told its worth a dabble.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:17:16 PM »
Gonna have a pop. Each way or no?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:26:32 PM »
 :like: Ive emptied the paddy power account backing it,  £3.75  @100/30  :homer:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:15:41 PM »
 lost  :unlike: Lucky the pubs are shut would have ruined my night out  monkey
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:38:31 PM »
Oh dear, came via its trainer as well souey
