Author Topic: Boro v Stoke  (Read 209 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: Today at 01:12:09 PM »
Nowt to play for now.
They will relax and play well

Prediction 2 v 0

 :like:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:13:51 PM »
Has Warnock made the changing room nice for them

6 nowt
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:17:00 PM »
Swansea about to kick off. If they get another penna today. I am going to volley the cat across the living room.

 :redcard:
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:40 PM »
 Colin fires em up about being robbed...... 2.0
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:51:42 PM »
1-2
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:58:24 PM »
2 v 0

 :homer:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:03:46 PM »
Akpom starts  :homer:






 oleary
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:11:08 PM »
1-0 kebano
plazmuh
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:24:37 PM »
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:30:34 PM »
2-1  :mido:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:57:10 PM »
3-0 to the mighty Boro!

 :pope2:
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:11:22 PM »
Neil needs to tell them weve kicked off 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:15:47 PM »
Cbanged my mind. We are going to get battered!
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:22:37 PM »
 :mido: :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:22:51 PM »
GET THE FUCK IN!

 :pope2:
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:25:05 PM »
Proper radged cunt against us that Nick Powell isnt he  :redcard:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:25:17 PM »
Powell should be off.  Cunt.

 oleary
