March 13, 2021, 04:28:25 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro v Stoke
Author
Topic: Boro v Stoke (Read 208 times)
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 142
Boro v Stoke
«
on:
Today
at 01:12:09 PM »
Nowt to play for now.
They will relax and play well
Prediction 2 v 0
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 570
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:13:51 PM »
Has Warnock made the changing room nice for them
6 nowt
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 142
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:17:00 PM »
Swansea about to kick off. If they get another penna today. I am going to volley the cat across the living room.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 854
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:02:40 PM »
Colin fires em up about being robbed...... 2.0
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 332
Crabamity
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:51:42 PM »
1-2
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 287
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:58:24 PM »
2 v 0
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 923
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:03:46 PM »
Akpom starts
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 364
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:11:08 PM »
1-0 kebano
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 287
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:24:37 PM »
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 529
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:30:34 PM »
2-1
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 800
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:57:10 PM »
3-0 to the mighty Boro!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 923
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:11:22 PM »
Neil needs to tell them weve kicked off
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 364
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:15:47 PM »
Cbanged my mind. We are going to get battered!
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 142
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:22:37 PM »
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 800
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:22:51 PM »
GET THE FUCK IN!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 923
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:25:05 PM »
Proper radged cunt against us that Nick Powell isnt he
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 800
Re: Boro v Stoke
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:25:17 PM »
Powell should be off. Cunt.
Logged
