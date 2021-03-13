Welcome,
March 13, 2021, 01:15:03 PM
PC Wayne Couzens charged with Sarah Everard murder
Topic: PC Wayne Couzens charged with Sarah Everard murder
Pigeon droppings
PC Wayne Couzens charged with Sarah Everard murder
I was sort of thinking they would release him due to lack of evidence, but they've gone ahead and charged him.
Wonder if he's her ex BF or something.....she spurned him maybe?
Uncle Marbles
Re: PC Wayne Couzens charged with Sarah Everard murder
Apparently, he is trying to kill himself by banging his head against brick walls in his cell. They should make the fucker wear a motor cycle helmet for the rest of his fucking life in jail
Poor lass was found in a builders bag
