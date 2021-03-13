Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Watmore up for GOTM  (Read 136 times)
John Theone
« on: Yesterday at 09:39:12 PM »
I'd vote except I don't do Twitter

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/duncan-watmore-nominated-for-efl-gotm

Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 PM »
Great goal. Hope he wins.
Priv
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:49:10 PM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/SkyBetChamp/status/1370344357170180099

Link to where to vote
