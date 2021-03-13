Welcome,
March 13, 2021, 12:52:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Elgin Marbles
Author
Topic: Elgin Marbles
Bob_Ender
Elgin Marbles
Yesterday
at 08:19:22 PM »
Time to give them back I say.done all that Parthenon ,acropolis carry on......was only one thing missing,ermmmm loadsa fucking marbles..just give them back.
Ahhhh,fuck off anyway........🕊......🐶x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
towz
Re: Elgin Marbles
Yesterday
at 09:04:54 PM »
Can't see any justification not too. The Acropolis museum is fantastic
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Elgin Marbles
Yesterday
at 10:54:14 PM »
Were they sixers or bongeys.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Re: Elgin Marbles
Yesterday
at 11:28:46 PM »
Bongys
