March 13, 2021, 12:52:34 AM
Topic: Elgin Marbles  (Read 123 times)
Bob_Ender
Yesterday at 08:19:22 PM
Time to give them back I say.done all that Parthenon ,acropolis carry on......was only one thing missing,ermmmm  loadsa fucking  marbles..just give them back.

Ahhhh,fuck off anyway........🕊......🐶x

Ahhhh,fuck off anyway........🕊......🐶x
towz
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:04:54 PM
Can't see any justification not too. The Acropolis museum is fantastic
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 PM
Were they sixers or bongeys.
Robbso
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 PM
Bongys :homer:
