Elgin Marbles « on: Today at 08:19:22 PM » Time to give them back I say.done all that Parthenon ,acropolis carry on......was only one thing missing,ermmmm loadsa fucking marbles..just give them back.



Re: Elgin Marbles « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:54 PM » Can't see any justification not too. The Acropolis museum is fantastic