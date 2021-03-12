Welcome,
March 12, 2021, 08:55:09 PM
Elgin Marbles
Author
Topic: Elgin Marbles (Read 30 times)
Bob_Ender
Elgin Marbles
Today
at 08:19:22 PM »
Time to give them back I say.done all that Parthenon ,acropolis carry on......was only one thing missing,ermmmm loadsa fucking marbles..just give them back.
Ahhhh,fuck off anyway........🕊......🐶x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
