March 13, 2021, 07:19:13 PM
Author Topic: Pussywhipped.....  (Read 412 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 07:54:36 PM »
F'knows what that means.....or  who they could be on about.............
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:31:47 AM »
Is it the same as 'Čŭntstrŭck' and is it about Hazza?
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:46:52 AM »
Their relationship is toxic.

Imagine the outcry if it was a man pressuring a woman to not see friends, family etc. and basically change their life. Very sad situation
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:35:18 PM »
He must be getting some serious head to be agreeing to all this shit
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:15 PM »
Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.



He must be wondering where it all went wrong 
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:15 PM
Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.



He must be wondering where it all went wrong 

She is ready to go off

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:44:47 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 02:37:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:54:15 PM
Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.



He must be wondering where it all went wrong 

She is ready to go off

 



Do you mean like eggs, or like having an organism
Bob_Ender
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:03:20 PM »
He won't be doing what he wants tho will he.

He'll be doing what Pocahontas tells him he can do, n'that.      🛫   🛬

Shabba 😘x
