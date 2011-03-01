Bob_Ender

Posts: 955 Pussywhipped..... « on: Yesterday at 07:54:36 PM » F'knows what that means.....or who they could be on about.............

Rutters

Re: Pussywhipped..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:31:47 AM » Is it the same as 'Čŭntstrŭck' and is it about Hazza?

Flar

Posts: 5 597I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: Pussywhipped..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:46:52 AM » Their relationship is toxic.



Imagine the outcry if it was a man pressuring a woman to not see friends, family etc. and basically change their life. Very sad situation

Wee_Willie

Re: Pussywhipped..... « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:35:18 PM » He must be getting some serious head to be agreeing to all this shit

El Capitan

Re: Pussywhipped..... « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:15 PM »







Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.He must be wondering where it all went wrong

John Theone

She is ready to go off







She is ready to go off Logged