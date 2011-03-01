Welcome,
March 13, 2021, 07:19:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pussywhipped.....
Author
Topic: Pussywhipped..... (Read 412 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 955
Pussywhipped.....
Yesterday
at 07:54:36 PM »
F'knows what that means.....or who they could be on about.............
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 319
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 09:31:47 AM »
Is it the same as 'Čŭntstrŭck' and is it about Hazza?
Flar
Offline
Posts: 5 597
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 11:46:52 AM »
Their relationship is toxic.
Imagine the outcry if it was a man pressuring a woman to not see friends, family etc. and basically change their life. Very sad situation
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 536
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 01:35:18 PM »
He must be getting some serious head to be agreeing to all this shit
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 926
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 01:54:15 PM »
Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.
He must be wondering where it all went wrong
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 135
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 02:37:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:54:15 PM
Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.
He must be wondering where it all went wrong
She is ready to go off
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 453
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 03:44:47 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 02:37:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:54:15 PM
Swapping a lifetime of public service in London, for a life of doing whatever the fuck he wants in a $15million mansion in California with a fit bird off the telly.
He must be wondering where it all went wrong
She is ready to go off
Do you mean like eggs, or like having an organism
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 955
Re: Pussywhipped.....
Today
at 07:03:20 PM »
He won't be doing what he wants tho will he.
He'll be doing what Pocahontas tells him he can do, n'that. 🛫 🛬
Shabba 😘x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
