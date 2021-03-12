Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 145





Posts: 145 Mash Report « on: March 12, 2021, 04:02:41 PM »



That fucking shite lefty load of bollocks has thankfully been axed by the Beeb Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 700





Posts: 1 700 Re: Mash Report « Reply #1 on: March 12, 2021, 08:01:09 PM » Good news, but methinks it's just a token gesture from



the British Bullshit Corporation. Logged

TedBongo

Online



Posts: 481







Posts: 481 Re: Mash Report « Reply #3 on: March 12, 2021, 09:14:12 PM » The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.



Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.



Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone. Logged Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)

John Theone

Online



Posts: 159







Posts: 159 Re: Mash Report « Reply #4 on: March 12, 2021, 09:31:45 PM » Quote from: TedBongo on March 12, 2021, 09:14:12 PM The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.



Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.



Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone.



Don't be fucking daft - Comrade



Don't be fucking daft - Comrade Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 321





Posts: 321 Re: Mash Report « Reply #5 on: March 12, 2021, 09:33:39 PM » The BBC is more Identitarian than left or right (although all the BBC personalities on social media are definitely left-leaning)



If you can find any non-feminist or non-BLM supporting presenters, commentary or output on the BBC then you're not on the BBC. Logged

SmogOnTour

Online



Posts: 1 842





Posts: 1 842 Re: Mash Report « Reply #6 on: March 12, 2021, 09:57:48 PM » Quote from: TedBongo on March 12, 2021, 09:14:12 PM The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.



Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.



Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone.



You're referring to the Chairman of the BBC Board who has no control over BBC content. It's the Director General who does. They aren't the same person. You're referring to the Chairman of the BBC Board who has no control over BBC content. It's the Director General who does. They aren't the same person. Logged