March 12, 2021, 10:59:55 PM
Author Topic: Mash Report  (Read 191 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: Today at 04:02:41 PM »
That fucking shite lefty load of bollocks has thankfully been axed by the Beeb

Tom_Trinder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:09 PM »
Good news, but methinks it's just a token gesture from

the British Bullshit Corporation.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:04:49 PM »
Racist ...
TedBongo
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:12 PM »
The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.

Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.

Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone.
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:31:45 PM »
Quote from: TedBongo on Today at 09:14:12 PM
The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.

Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.

Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone.

Don't be fucking daft      -       Comrade

Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:39 PM »
The BBC is more Identitarian than left or right (although all the BBC personalities on social media are definitely left-leaning)

If you can find any non-feminist or non-BLM supporting presenters, commentary or output on the BBC then you're not on the BBC.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:57:48 PM »
Quote from: TedBongo on Today at 09:14:12 PM
The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.

Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.

Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone.

You're referring to the Chairman of the BBC Board who has no control over BBC content. It's the Director General who does. They aren't the same person.
