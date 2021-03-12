The newly appointed head of the BBC (appointed by the government) has previously donated over £400k to the Conservative Party since 2001.



Any scrutiny, criticism ,taking the piss or pointing the out how completely shameless and useless Boris and chums are by the BBC has to be and will be stamped out immediately.



Anyone who thinks the BBC is still left wing, well comrade those days are long gone.



You're referring to the Chairman of the BBC Board who has no control over BBC content. It's the Director General who does. They aren't the same person.