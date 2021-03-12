Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2021, 08:55:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Mash Report  (Read 109 times)
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 138


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:02:41 PM »
That fucking shite lefty load of bollocks has thankfully been axed by the Beeb

 :like:
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 694


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:09 PM »
Good news, but methinks it's just a token gesture from

the British Bullshit Corporation.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:04:49 PM »
Racist ...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 