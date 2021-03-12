Welcome,
March 12, 2021, 08:55:03 PM
Mash Report
Author
Topic: Mash Report
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 138
Mash Report
Today
at 04:02:41 PM »
That fucking shite lefty load of bollocks has thankfully been axed by the Beeb
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 694
Re: Mash Report
Today
at 08:01:09 PM »
Good news, but methinks it's just a token gesture from
the British Bullshit Corporation.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 531
Re: Mash Report
Today
at 08:04:49 PM »
Racist ...
