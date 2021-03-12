Welcome,
March 12, 2021, 08:54:56 PM
RIP King Goodwill Zwelithini
Author
Topic: RIP King Goodwill Zwelithini
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 527
RIP King Goodwill Zwelithini
Zulu King for 49 years, lover of dancing bare breasted virgins, husband to many wives and father of 28 children
Bob_Ender
Posts: 953
Re: RIP King Goodwill Zwelithini
Wot ya saying then itchy lad........always wear a condom.....Apart from that,sounds like one of boys to me like 🍻
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 527
Re: RIP King Goodwill Zwelithini
Pretty sure he lived a top life
