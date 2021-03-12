Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 669





Posts: 14 669 T 20 « on: March 12, 2021, 02:06:44 PM »

Seems strange, have they just decided to get on with it. Big crowd in for the gameSeems strange, have they just decided to get on with it. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 011





Posts: 45 011 Re: T 20 « Reply #1 on: March 12, 2021, 02:11:57 PM »



India has strangely got off relatively lightly on the Covid front. I thought it would spread like wildfire there but that hasnt really materialised. Could be asking for trouble opening things up with hardly anyone vaccinated though.





Either that or they dont listen to the mainstream media and all have Parler accounts instead I think theyre at that reduced capacity stage of reopening things, like were starting in a month or two.India has strangely got off relatively lightly on the Covid front. I thought it would spread like wildfire there but that hasnt really materialised. Could be asking for trouble opening things up with hardly anyone vaccinated though.Either that or they dont listen to the mainstream media and all have Parler accounts instead Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 011





Posts: 45 011 Re: T 20 « Reply #2 on: March 12, 2021, 02:13:10 PM »





Strange weve dropped Moeen for another seamer. Hope its not another selection fuck up Anyway, enough of this Covid bollocks on a cricket thread.Strange weve dropped Moeen for another seamer. Hope its not another selection fuck up Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 669





Posts: 14 669 Re: T 20 « Reply #3 on: March 12, 2021, 02:16:28 PM » Im surprised he travelled back, I thought he was struggling. Archer has to replicate his IPL bowling. Rashid another one. I hope wood isnt too epensive Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 011





Posts: 45 011 Re: T 20 « Reply #5 on: March 12, 2021, 02:43:14 PM »







Theyre shite on a proper cricket pitch India 3 for 2Theyre shite on a proper cricket pitch Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: T 20 « Reply #6 on: March 12, 2021, 03:50:35 PM »

Archer might be able to bowl a little quicker if he didnt have a tonne of fucking gold around his neck Logged

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: T 20 « Reply #8 on: March 12, 2021, 03:58:32 PM »

He has just got a couple of wickets...so he fucking showed me Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 842







Posts: 15 842 Re: T 20 « Reply #10 on: March 12, 2021, 06:40:08 PM »



T20 = pub cricket bollocks. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 499







Posts: 16 499 Re: T 20 « Reply #12 on: March 12, 2021, 07:10:35 PM » Someone told me Jason Roy is shite



Watch him average three from now on « Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 07:19:28 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged

Flar

Offline



Posts: 5 606



I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Posts: 5 606I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: T 20 « Reply #13 on: March 13, 2021, 01:57:28 PM » Game lasted longer than the last two tests! Logged Notorious Teesside Hardman

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 669





Posts: 14 669 Re: T 20 « Reply #15 on: March 15, 2021, 07:56:41 PM » No fans allowed in for the remaking 3 games, rise in infections. What a fucking shock Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 011





Posts: 45 011 Re: T 20 « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:06:13 PM » This is going well Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: T 20 « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:31:07 PM »



The chapati munchers are fucking putting our bowlers to the sword here Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 011





Posts: 45 011 Re: T 20 « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:32:15 PM »











Well chase down 225. Jason Roy ton Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 011





Posts: 45 011 Re: T 20 « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:36:39 PM » Get in Jordan lad Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 842







Posts: 15 842 Re: T 20 « Reply #22 on: Today at 03:42:35 PM » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion