March 20, 2021, 05:25:10 PM
Author Topic: T 20  (Read 455 times)
Robbso
« on: March 12, 2021, 02:06:44 PM »
Big crowd in for the game
Seems strange, have they just decided to get on with it.
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: March 12, 2021, 02:11:57 PM »
I think theyre at that reduced capacity stage of reopening things, like were starting in a month or two.

India has strangely got off relatively lightly on the Covid front. I thought it would spread like wildfire there but that hasnt really materialised. Could be asking for trouble opening things up with hardly anyone vaccinated though.


Either that or they dont listen to the mainstream media and all have Parler accounts instead  :nige:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: March 12, 2021, 02:13:10 PM »
Anyway, enough of this Covid bollocks on a cricket thread.


Strange weve dropped Moeen for another seamer. Hope its not another selection fuck up  lost
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: March 12, 2021, 02:16:28 PM »
Im surprised he travelled back, I thought he was struggling. Archer has to replicate his IPL bowling. Rashid another one. I hope wood isnt too epensive
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: March 12, 2021, 02:42:52 PM »
India 3-2! Kohli gone.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: March 12, 2021, 02:43:14 PM »
India 3 for 2



Theyre shite on a proper cricket pitch  :alastair: :alastair:
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: March 12, 2021, 03:50:35 PM »
Archer might be able to bowl a little quicker if he didnt have a tonne of fucking gold around his neck
 rava
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #7 on: March 12, 2021, 03:52:31 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on March 12, 2021, 03:50:35 PM
Archer might be able to bowl a little quicker if he didnt have a tonne of fucking gold around his neck
 rava

 
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #8 on: March 12, 2021, 03:58:32 PM »
He has just got a couple of wickets...so he fucking showed me
 mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: March 12, 2021, 05:42:23 PM »
Pissed it  :bc:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: March 12, 2021, 06:40:08 PM »
T20 = pub cricket bollocks.

 :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: March 12, 2021, 06:53:55 PM »
Never in doubt :homer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: March 12, 2021, 07:10:35 PM »
Someone told me Jason Roy is shite

Watch him average three from now on
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #13 on: March 13, 2021, 01:57:28 PM »
Game lasted longer than the last two tests!
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: March 13, 2021, 02:08:23 PM »
Quote from: Flar on March 13, 2021, 01:57:28 PM
Game lasted longer than the last two tests!

 charles
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: March 15, 2021, 07:56:41 PM »
No fans allowed in for the remaking 3 games, rise in infections. What a fucking shock
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: March 15, 2021, 08:05:10 PM »
No idea why  monkey :pd:
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:06:13 PM »
This is going well  oleary
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:13:22 PM »
Better now
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:31:07 PM »
The chapati munchers are fucking putting our bowlers to the sword here

 souey
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:32:15 PM »
Well chase down 225. Jason Roy ton  :bc:





 klins
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:36:39 PM »
Get in Jordan lad
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:42:35 PM »
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:42:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:36:39 PM
Get in Jordan lad


Brilliant catch by Roy

 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:45:56 PM »
Could well be getting our arses whipped here!
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:14:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:32:15 PM
Well chase down 225. Jason Roy ton  :bc:





 klins



 mick
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:31:18 PM »
 klins lost souey
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:34:53 PM »
Ignore my second sentence  monkey
